Live music, dancing and a live sense of community filled Long’s Park Sunday night as concertgoers flocked to the park to lay out their blankets and set up their lawn chairs for the first concert back in Long’s Park since 2019.

Bakithi Kumalo’s Graceland Experience kicked off the Long’s Park Summer Music Series around 7:30 p.m. before a park filled with concertgoers of all ages. Many attendees brought their dogs, and one even brought and a 15-year-old parrot named Jesse.

After being put on hiatus in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many concertgoers were excited that live music returned to Long’s Park for the summer. People danced and even used hula hoops to the music towards the front of the audience, while others settled in with picnics or barbeques.

Fred, 69, and Bonnie Anderson, 65, of New Holland, were the first people to set their lawn chairs up at Long’s Park Sunday night. They picked up hoagies across the street, ate their dinner on the lawn around 5:30 p.m. and reminisced about their favorite Long’s Park concerts from the past.

Bonnie Anderson remembers coming to concerts in Long’s Park as a teenager, having grown up in the area.

Lenay Ruhl, 32, of Lititz was happy to be able to spread her blanket out and meet her friends again for free music at the park.

Mary Burgess, 32, of Lancaster City, missed the music and sense of community that the Long’s Park’s concerts bring. She tries to come to every concert each summer with her best friend, Jennifer Martin, 44, of Ephrata.

“It’s one of my favorite parts of summer,” Burgess said. “I really miss watching people dance... There was, for a long time, this older couple that I just loved to watch. They'd go up and they’d dance together and it was like the sweetest thing, like couple goals type stuff.”

Amy Mozingo, 67, of Lititz, was also glad to see the community brought together again.

“I think it's events like this that make it a community,” Mozingo said. “If everyone just sits in their houses and streams stuff, there isn't a community. And then you see everybody and now we can see their whole faces, and that’s what makes community.”

Mozingo said her favorite memory from a Long’s Park concert occurred one season when The Steel Wheels were performing. Power to the amphitheater was cut off due to an approaching storm, but concertgoers who stuck around were able to join the band on stage for an unforgettable acoustic concert, she said.

Daffney Thomas, 51, of East Hempfield Township, has been going to Long’s Park concerts with her now-adult children for the past 25 years. Her family of four generations sits in the same spot every week, and whoever comes out first lays out a blanket to save space for the entire family.

“I missed it so terribly last year, because I'm also sort of a creature of habit,” Thomas said. “So, you go all season and we didn't have it. It was really weird.”

Thomas appreciates the Long’s Park Summer Music Series because her family is able to spend more time together on a weekly basis at the concerts.

“This location was such a part of our family tradition,” Thomas said about her family tradition.

“I absolutely love to see the little kids that go down there and just see absolute joy,” she said. “There's no better thing to me than watching the joy of the kids when they get something they can dance to.”