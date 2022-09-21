John Battagliese, who portrayed Bob Gaudio in the musical “Jersey Boys” at the Fulton Theatre this past summer, made 10 weeks’ worth of TikTok videos wishing singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson a good day — including a few videos filmed in Lancaster.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Battagliese found himself singing a few bars of Elton John’s “Your Song” with Clarkson in Los Angeles, as part of the talk show host's nationwide talent contest — her “Kellyoke Search” for a duet partner.

And the audience saw a few seconds backstage at the Fulton along with him.While in Lancaster, performing the role of one of the original Four Seasons in “Jersey Boys,” Battagliese tried to get Clarkson’s attention by posting TikTok videos including ones of him singing in costume backstage at the Fulton; wishing her well into a microphone at Clipper Magazine Stadium and standing along Prince Street — in front of the theater — holding a sign, “Honk if U (Heart) Kelly Clarkson.”

On Tuesday’s “Kellyoke Search” segment, filmed in Los Angeles, Battagliese stepped into a mobile studio booth, where other Kellyoke hopefuls were belting Clarkson’s hit “Since You’ve Been Gone,” with Kelly and her band watching in another room on a TV screen.

“Do you hear Broadway in there?” Clarkson asked her band members. “All right. Let’s go see him!”

Clarkson stepped outside to meet Battagliese, who threw his hands over his mouth in surprise. She hugged him, and asked if he had a Broadway background. “I do,” he replied. “We like it,” Clarkson replied.

You can watch the video here (Battagliese is the first performer); the story continues after the video.

(Battagliese, a Philadelphia native, portrayed Greg McConnell in a 2019 Broadway tour of the musical “Cruel Intentions.”)

Clarkson remarked that he looked familiar.

“Well, I have been plaguing the internet with videos, wishing you a good day, for the past 10 weeks.”

Clarkson’s mouth fell open. She laughed and promised to look up the videos. A few snippets of his videos played on the show, including one of Battagliese in costume backstage on one of his last days performing at the Fulton, singing to Clarkson to the tune of the Four Seasons’ “Sherry.”

Clarkson asked him to sing something of his own choosing, and Battagliese launched into an a cappella rendition of “Your Song,” with Clarkson joining in.

“Your vibrato is beautiful,” Clarkson said.

According to the show’s website, the audition took place Sept. 7 at Universal CityWalk in L.A.

Clarkson announced she has invited one Kellyoke finalist from each audition city to join her on the show this Friday, Sept. 23.

You can see Battagliese’s videos on TikTok at tiktok.com/@thejohnbatt or on Instagram at @jaybattsby.

On July 14, in a Q&A post on the Fulton’s Facebook page, Battagliese offered this “quirky fact” about himself: “I’m desperately trying to get on the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show.’”

Mission accomplished.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays on NBC affiliates WGAL channel 8 at 11 a.m. and Philadelphia’s WCAU, channel 3, at 3 p.m.