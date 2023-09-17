Time is important to people in recovery. In the early part of recovery, people dealing with substance use disorder may be watching the clock and white-knuckling the first few days or even hours free from drugs or alcohol. Those who participate in Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous programs receive sobriety chips with the Serenity Prayer printed on them which mark significant milestones such as months or years of abstinence. Many people in recovery know the exact number of days they’ve been sober and many others live by the mantra of taking it “one day at a time.”

On its website, the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance notes a statistic backed up by several studies: 85% of people who sustain five years of recovery from substance use disorder are able to remain in recovery for life. (The alliance’s mission is to encourage recovery for those affected by addiction through awareness, advocacy and access and to eliminate the stigma of addiction.)

So it’s a big deal that Recovery Day Lancaster will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

The annual celebration of sobriety organized by the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance in collaboration with the 521 Club, Lancaster’s only sober club, as well as other local and regional health resources and treatment centers will return to Buchanan Park in Lancaster from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The annual family-friendly event, which occurs each year during National Recovery Month, features a walk and 5K run, live music, food, games, crafts, speakers and opportunities to learn more about the recovery process from local organizations. It attracts a few hundred attendees annually.

“We have a very large, diverse community of people and families in recovery who have collectively experienced suffering and triumph, especially in the last 3 years- incredible lows, and empowering moments of joy,” says Scott Theurer, president of the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance. “Recovery Day gives us all a moment to just stop and be in the moment and be truly grateful for discovering what living happy joyous, and free really means.”

Recovery Day Lancaster has seen many changes over the past decade since its humble beginnings as part of an event during the seventh inning of a Lancaster Barnstormers game. The following year, the event moved to the parking lot of Clipper Magazine Stadium before selecting its current home at Buchanan Park. Recovery Day went virtual during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but returned to an in-person gathering with precautions in 2021.

A decade of change

Not only has the event changed in the past 10 years, but the landscape of recovery has seen a lot of change and challenges as well. The opioid epidemic raged on and deadly doses of fentanyl continue to ravage lives, medical marijuana became a controversial tool to help curb substance abuse and the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to isolate.

“Addiction and mental health issues thrive on isolation. COVID isolated everyone and simultaneously closed many of the services people utilized to maintain wellness,” Theurer says. “Overdoses went up, illnesses related to alcohol consumption increased and mental health emergencies doubled. It took two years to regain a sense of ‘normalcy,’ and in some ways, we are still trying to adjust to what that means.”

Maggie Hunt, a business development manager at Retreat Behavior Health — a mental health and substance use treatment center in Ephrata — has attended every Recovery Day and has been on the event’s planning committee since 2019.

The pandemic, Hunt says, also gave the community a chance to embrace change and grow together.

“(The pandemic) definitely showed how resilient we are,” Hunt says.

When COVID-19 forced AA and NA meetings to go virtual, it also gave the recovery community a sense of perspective.

“A lot of the old timers would never have done meetings via Zoom,” Hunt says. “But (virtual meetings) gave people an international view of what recovery looks like. We really got to see and meet people from all different walks of life, all different countries. That was really cool.”

Hunt, 35, has been sober for 14 years, and says she’s found comfort and strength in the recovery community.

“I got sober when I was 21 years old,” Hunt says. “So all of my friends were in college and going to bars and doing things kids in their 20s do. I knew that if I hung out with them, you know, I might not drink, but I still would want to. So having a recovery community of people gave me support where I felt safe and protected. They’re looking for the same type of purpose-driven life that I am also looking for, without drugs and alcohol.”

Hunt says she also found the strength to speak publicly about her past struggles with substance use.

“There’s definitely still a stigma attached to talking about (substance use disorder),” Hunt says. “I don’t want to bring it up unless it’s going to be helpful to somebody, but there’s definitely a warmer welcome than there used to be.”

Theurer agrees there is work to be done to reduce the stigma of substance abuse.

“I think the stigma is still very much alive,” Theurer says. “There is also a fair amount of emotional exhaustion around the topic, I believe, because the illness is such a chronic and long-term condition that simply does not respond to one-dimensional thought or treatments.”

Theurer is excited about Recovery Day Lancaster’s 10-year milestone but says there is still much work to be done.

“Mental health and addictions are so closely related, it seems illogical to me that we don’t do a better job at providing access for people who experience mental health emergencies,” Theurer says. “People can’t stay sober if their mental health is not stable. We have a recovery house system that is largely unfunded and unsupported, yet it is absolutely essential to thousands of people in recovery. We need training and support for professionals in both areas.”

IF YOU GO What: Recovery Day Lancaster. Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster. When: Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Free. Lunch tickets are $5 and can be purchased at lanc.news/recoveryday23. More info: lancastercountyrecovery.com/recovery-day.