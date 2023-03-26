It’s hard to paraphrase Jack Kerouac. His spontaneous jazz-inspired clauses connect like clattering railroad cars rumbling over a train track. But in one of his more quotable lines from his classic 1957 Beat Generation novel “On the Road,” he writes his favorite people — the mad ones — are “desirous of everything at the same time.”

Maybe it’s easier to try a famous line from Walt Whitman — a spiritual father of the mid-20th century literary and art movement known as the Beat Generation — who wrote, “I am large, I contain multitudes.”

It’s that sort of all-encompassing spirit that provides the framework for The Stone Independent School’s every-other-year Beat-inspired class and accompanying 13-day road trip. Junior and senior students cram into the back of a rented van with two adult guides and learn about the country by seeing it firsthand as it rolls by. On the road (pun intended), the students write and create art about what they see, how they feel, people they meet and how the experience relates to their coursework.

The most recent trip was from March 2 to 14 with a group of 10 Stone Independent School juniors and seniors.

The course, taught by Mike Simpson, the head of school and driver, focuses on classic Beat Generation texts like Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl” as well as other poems and novel excerpts. But it also stretches decades before and beyond Ginsberg and Kerouac’s cadre to cover other writers, like Whitman, William Wordsworth and Ralph Waldo Emerson. It even includes other subjects like visual art, music and physics. The syllabus is large. You could even say it contains multitudes. But, in one word, the class — and trip — is about exploration.

“They have this really broad survey of what is exploration in literature, in art, in music, in the sciences,” Simpson says. “So when they get into the van, they’re thinking in really, really large and nuanced ways.”

The course forces students to engage with their environment, their classmates — and themselves — in new and challenging ways.

“This class was the most demanding and fulfilling course that I have ever taken,” Piper Stagg, a senior at the Stone Independent School, writes in an email. “I came away from it with a new understanding of writing as a craft and of my beautiful country.”

It’s one thing to read about the history of the country, the landscapes, the people and even the current pulse of the nation, but Simpson stresses it’s an entirely different thing to experience it firsthand as you drive across the country.

“We want to understand the culture of the country and understand a lot of different social and political perspectives,” Simpson says. “You have to actually go see it.”

Creative journey

A cross-country road trip sounds like a dream class — and that’s how it began.

Before co-founding The Stone Independent School in 2017, Simpson, 50, taught at Lancaster Country Day School. One day, during a faculty meeting and brainstorming session, Daphna Ben-Chaim, a former Lancaster Country Day School administrator, asked the assembled teachers what their dream class to teach would be.

“I just wrote on a Post-it note, ‘I would take a bunch of Kerouac (books) and drive kids across the country in a van,’” Simpson says. “And (Ben-Chaim) was one of those remarkable human beings who saw something interesting and trusted her faculty implicitly. She pulled me aside and said, ‘If you can put it together, we’re gonna do it.’”

The first cross-country trip took place with Lancaster Country Day School students in 2010. The next two trips were also during Simpson’s time at Country Day. He’s done three trips with Stone Independent School students since co-founding the school — and is thinking this one might have been the last.

Susan Gottlieb, an artist, Stone School trustee and former teacher at both Lancaster Country Day School and the Stone School, has acted as co-pilot and art instructor on each of the six cross-country voyages. Gottlieb, 63, helps the students stay in the moment (an important aspect of the Beat Generation creative ethos) and transfer their thoughts and observations into journals and sketchbooks. The method: holding onto their cellphones during the day.

“It’s important that they stay really present, which is why we take their phones away — and they’re happy that we do that,” says Gottlieb, of Lancaster. “We encourage the kids to talk to people when we stop. I direct them to ask questions because every person is like a little universe, and when you begin to (engage with) all these other universes, it expands your own comfort zone and expands yourself.”

Mountains, swamps, valleys

On March 2, Stone School senior Corra Lewis, senior Piper Stagg and junior Liam Waters and seven of their classmates threw their bags into a van, and with Simpson behind the wheel and Gottlieb as the artist-in-residence (or artist-in-van), departed Lancaster and headed south.

Simpson drove the students through Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee on the first day. They made it to New Orleans on the second day — an important city for Beat Generation writers, who embraced the spontaneous free-flowing vibe of jazz, which was created in the Crescent City.

Then Simpson swung the van westward through Louisiana and west Texas. They soaked in a soulful sunset at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Then they stopped in southern California to visit the Salton Sea and the off-the-grid Slab City — called “one of America’s last free places.”

They traveled north to San Francisco where the students hit City Lights Bookstore, a popular Beat Generation hangout founded by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1953 in the North Beach neighborhood of the city. They caught their breath and gazed out over the ocean.

“It’s one thing to read about the sunsets over the Pacific Ocean and see it in the movies,” Waters writes in an email. “But it’s another thing to go hurtling through the mountains, swamps, valleys, and plains of this beautiful country for six days to finally see that sunset at the end of the continent yourself as you stare across the San Francisco Bay.”

Simpson pointed the van east, and they raced over Donner Pass just an hour ahead of a white-out blizzard and turned onto Route 50 — called “the loneliest road in America.”

Like any good road trip there were unexpected adventures. The group was stuck in a Super 8 motel in Wyoming for two days when a snowstorm forced them off the road. The two-day break offered students a chance to read, write and share their thoughts on the experience of seeing the country as it rolled by.

“One of the things I’m proudest of about the course is that it becomes a kind of moving and patriotic experience,” Simpson says. “You just realize how beautiful, how complex and how wondrous this giant country of ours really is.”

For the final leg of the trip the group rolled through Nebraska and Iowa. They belted out John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as they drove through Fort Wayne, Indiana. They drove on through Ohio and finally back to Pennsylvania. The rented van’s odometer added 7,073 miles total. Simpson clocked 123 hours behind the wheel while Gottlieb created 44 abstract collages and the whole group sang along to music from 13 playlists charting the birth of folk music and jazz from Alan Lomax’s field recordings to Simon and Garfunkel hits.

After the students return from their cross-country trip, they have a chance to revise their research papers on the topic of exploration and process their thoughts on what they’ve experienced.

“As I’ve been reflecting on the trip, there’s one thing that I keep thinking about,” Lewis wrote in an email. “And that’s that I really do love my country. I love the people; I love the land. I would’ve said the same before the trip, of course, but now I can say it with far more certainty. America is more beautiful than I ever imagined.”

Waters agrees.

“This trip has made me more hopeful, excited, inspired and patriotic than I’ve ever been,” he says. “If I could, I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”