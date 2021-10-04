Grief, and how we deal with it, is a complicated thing.

Like many concepts, it’s a spectrum. These days, I find myself grieving more and more, on a micro and macro level. Last week, I lost my grandmother, Frances Bilotta, just five months after my grandfather, her husband, Joseph Bilotta, also died. I’ll only use this phrase once in this column, because I strongly disagree with it conceptually, but they were technically my “stepgrandparents,” as they raised their son Ross, who would eventually marry my mother, Mary, in 2005.

It’s a fascinating experience to meet a new set of grandparents when you’re 13 years old, especially when, at first glance, we were worlds apart. I was a rebellious teenager ticking off all the boxes of a kid who was too angry to properly contextualize a divorce and new marriage. They were a long-married couple with three grown children, who immigrated from Italy in 1959 to start a new life in the clothing industry in the United States.

From the first day we met to when I told them each “See you soon” for the final time 16 years later, my sisters and I referred to them as “Mr. Bilotta” and “Mrs. Bilotta.” The respect was inherent even past the names we called them – Mr. Bilotta, a lifelong tailor, had a dignified walk with every step he took, and Mrs. Bilotta was a matriarch whose kids worshipped the ground she scuttled upon.

Over the years that they were my grandparents, I got a crash course in Italian delicacies, funneled mainly through food and sports. Ross would take great delight in spouting off phrases in Italian around them, usually a combination of nonsensical phrases and light swear words, which would get a chuckle from Mr. Bilotta and a roll of the eyes from Mrs. Bilotta. It’s impossible to think now, but in 2021, both of the Bilottas not only turned 87, but they also both caught COVID-19 and recovered from it, only to separately succumb to entirely unrelated maladies.

One of the most natural occurrences in life is the loss of grandparents, and I am far from special in that regard. I was incredibly lucky to have six grandparents, and I’ll list the other four here so their names can live on forever – Mary Stover, John Stover, Francis Stairiker, Margaret Stairiker. All lived incredible lives long before I got to meet them, and it was only thanks to the cosmic randomness of life that I was able to in the first place, and for that, I am grateful.

So, yes, the grief. It is unavoidable, but in the right scenarios, it can be managed.

On the Tuesday afternoon when I got the text that Mrs. Bilotta had died, I was mere hours away from a concert I had excitedly been preparing for weeks, if not months in advance John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats was scheduled for a sold-out solo performance at Tellus360 in Lancaster city. Weirdly enough, this wasn’t even the first time that a concert had come up against the death of a grandparent. In May of 2019, when my grandmother Mary died, I happened to be at a The Who concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia with both of my sisters and several cousins. We got the call during the pregame in the parking lot, and then made it roughly three songs in before my sisters and I left, overcome from the grief.

uncomfortable as the band played “Amazing Journey,” even if our grandmother did indeed have one. The Mountain Goats, in both solo and full band format, are a different story. So many songs – and yes, they have 20 studio albums, among a litany of other releases – are about overcoming and releasing the grief that life so naturally provides heaping helpings of on a regular basis.

I decided to go to the show, not because Mrs. Bilotta and I had ever bonded over songs like “Absolute Lithops Effect” or “Cry for Judas,” but because I needed a release that I knew that music could provide.

And dear readers, it did that and more.

Standing in a room full of masked-up people shout-singing songs like “Dance Music” and “Woke Up New” was the visceral catharsis that I desperately craved. And in the quieter moments, like the emphatic and stark “Until I Am Whole,” I pictured those brief life moments speeding by like a mental PowerPoint presentation happening behind Darnielle and his piano – homecooked spaghetti and meatballs on a Sunday afternoon, life lessons at Vincenzo’s Ristorante, the warm looks of pride when I told them about my life progressing.

It’s true that you can’t ever go home again, but I like to think that it’s also true that you can take the pieces you love most and use them to build a new home, perhaps one with better structural integrity. Some people grieve with seemingly unending tears, or by being alone, or even trying to write some sort of article struggling to make sense of it all. There is no peace, other than the peace we can create for ourselves.

The encore of the Mountain Goats ended as almost all of the band’s shows normally do, with a rousing rendition of the anthem “This Year.” The lyrics are some of Darnielle’s most autobiographical, and yet, the song has been lovingly co-opted by millions of people as a general ode to overcoming life’s most strenuous situations. I sang it at the top of my lungs, in memory of Mrs. and Mr. Bilotta, my other grandparents, everyone I’ve loved and lost over this short life of mine.

“I am gonna make it through this year if it kills me.”