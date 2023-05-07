My dad is many things.

He’s a father of four, and now “Pappy Jack” to nine grandkids. He’s a documentarian, the guy in the front row with a camcorder in hand at the school play or the first to get out his phone when a hawk flies overhead. He’s a handyman, with a MacGyver-like solution for most house troubles that aren’t electrical or plumbing. (Leave those to the pros, he taught me.)

But he’s also a lifelong consumer of entertainment — the music fan who sings along in harmony, the television fan who never misses an episode, the Eagles fan screaming with joy, and despair, on a football Sunday.

Today, my dad turns 70. I’m feeling pretty lucky to have had a father like him, and doubly lucky to be able to celebrate such a milestone birthday.

So, in honor of the occasion, here are seven entertainment-related things — one for each decade of Jack — that my dear old dad has taught me.

It’s all about the harmonies.

Dad grew up in the era of The Everly Brothers, a comparison he heard often as he sang in harmony with his own brothers. As a listener, he gravitates towards artists with rich, puzzle-piece harmonies; as a result, artists like the Eagles (the musical ones) and Jackson Browne soundtracked my youth. Now, as an adult, that love of harmonies has followed me. When a tight harmony hits just right, I can feel goosebumps form on my thighs and the backs of my arms. Must be genetic.

There’s no shame in falling asleep at the end of a movie.

Jancis are plagued with a family curse. Pivotal plot point on a TV show? Final five minutes in a hours-long film saga? Look over to us on the couch, and surely, we’ll be asleep. I used to be embarrassed, but my dad sure isn’t. With modern technology, that movie or TV show will be there in the morning; the sleep might not be.

It’s OK to be obsessive.

Being a casual fan is overrated. When my dad likes a band, we’ll drive anywhere in the tri-state area to see them. When he started watching “Breaking Bad,” he described the first two episodes to me in vivid detail while on a walk simply because he was too excited not to share it. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve consumed entertainment the same way — all or nothing. From the Backstreet Boys to boygenius, I love artists deeply — and that’s because of my dad.

Merchandise is fun!

When I go to a concert with friends, I’m always the nerd spending money I shouldn’t at the merch stand. T-shirts. Posters. Branded ashtrays. I want it all. While my dad’s a little more frugal, he loves a good pop culture T-shirt too — and, he’s even gotten pretty good at making his own with the help of iron-on kits. (The best: a shirt for Bethlehem’s Musikfest that had Uncle Fester of “Addams Family” fame on it.) Go ahead, wear your heart on your sleeve!

Mike Love is a jerk.

Must I elaborate? Some truths are obvious, and I learned this one about the Beach Boys early in life.

Yell at the TV.

Sundays during Eagles (back to the Philly ones again) season can be a little edgy at my parents’ house. At any given moment, there might be a high-pitched wail, a furious series of claps, a string of impassioned expletives. Whether learned or inherited, I am also a living, breathing “reaction video” when I consume media, too, whether it be sports or “Succession.”

How many of us half-watch television shows while we scroll on our phones? It doesn’t have to be like that. Allow yourself to get so invested that you lose yourself in what’s happening — even if it startles your loved ones.

'It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.'

My dad often repeated these words of wisdom to me, especially as I neared the end of a significant chapter, like graduating high school or college. But I’ve found the words ring true in creative endeavors, too. He’s a talented songwriter; I move words around on a page for a living. In both cases, the best idea is worth nothing if it’s not executed well, and it doesn’t matter if an idea was half-baked at the start if it led you to somewhere magnificent.

So: Happy Birthday, Dad. I love you. And thanks for all the life lessons.

Jenelle Janci is LNP | LancasterOnline’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.