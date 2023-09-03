I'm seeing a lot of my father in myself these days - and not just because of genetics and my newly graying hair.

Dad passed away last month, and I'm seeing him in many places, not least of which is looking back at me from the mirror. I often say that I learned how to be a good person, how to be a good husband, from watching how my dad lived his life.

Dad influenced me in other ways too, of course. My interest in science (and science fiction) comes from him, as does my love of a good road trip.

But what I'm thinking about the most in these first weeks without Dad is how I inherited his love of music.

Dad and I rarely agreed on music - I can only imagine what he thought of the punk-rock noises emanating from my teenage bedroom, and I can still see him at our wedding reception, gamely dancing along to the Violent Femmes and Modern English with a slightly pained expression on his face.

But disagreements aside, there are musical memories of Dad that I'll treasure forever.

Dad was a collector of records, and I remember him manning the massive wood-enclosed stereo system in the living room like an in-home DJ, switching out Christmas albums one after another as we decorated the tree and Mom baked cookies.

He passed the record bug along to me at a young age. I vividly recall the day we went to the mall and Dad bought me my first record - a 45 of the Beach Boys' "Surfin' Safari." But here's the truly memorable thing: He unexpectedly bought me a second record as well - "409," also by the Beach Boys.

Mom was waiting on a bench outside the record store, and I remember walking out of the shop and gleefully telling her what I had in my bag.

Ever the practical one, she said, "TWO records? I thought you were only getting one!"

Dad just smiled, and now I have hundreds of records and hundreds more CDs and something like 12,000 songs in my digital library.

And those road trips Dad loved - we frequently drove to the Jersey shore in the summer and the radio was always on, usually tuned to 1940s jazz on some AM station out of Philadelphia. I can still see the lights of the causeway between Somers Point and Ocean City flickering across the nighttime water while Glenn Miller's "A String of Pearls" played on the car stereo.

That's one musical taste Dad and I had in common - we both enjoyed jazz. From Dixieland to swing to cool to bop, jazz was something we could agree on.

In the last year of his life, Dad developed dementia.

Once he moved to a skilled nursing facility, Mom and I started clearing out their house in preparation for her move to an apartment. Whenever we would visit Dad and talk about that process, he would invariably ask about his records. Where were they? What would happen to them?

As his dementia worsened, he asked those questions more and more often.

I hope he would be pleased to know that I currently have two large boxes full of his old jazz records in my basement.

Dad's final week was brutal.

Though the last six months of his life were difficult ("This is no kind of life," he would say to me in moments of clarity), they were nothing compared to those final days in the hospital, as worsening complications of sepsis stripped him down to an empty husk of himself, unable to move, or speak, or even swallow.

His death came as a relief, to me and to Mom and, I have to believe, to Dad as well. It's difficult to imagine feeling contented on the day a beloved parent dies, but I was just so glad his suffering was over.

As that overwhelming sense of relief faded, though, I was haunted by those last days - and the months that preceded them. I'm a firm believer in remembering people in their prime, so I've been endeavoring to find peace by doing just that.

Mom will find her peace in her own way - after all, she has 68 years worth of memories with Dad to look back on - but it turns out my way is, at least in part, happening through music.

I don't have a turntable on which to play Dad's old records. (I'm not sure I can fully convey to younger people how utterly surprising the resurgence of vinyl was to people my age, who spent the 90s diligently replacing all their old records with shiny new CDs).

But even without a turntable, I'm finding myself looking at Dad's records, and remembering times when we listened to them. And I've begun the process of building an Apple Music playlist out of those old albums, so I can listen to them anytime on my phone.

Stan Getz. Frank Sinatra. Tommy Dorsey. Dave Brubeck. Astrud Gilberto. They're all right there, in my pocket, all the time.

It's like having a little piece of Dad's personality - a piece which has become part of my personality, too - right beside me.

It's the most comforting playlist I'll ever make.