Very soon, the sounds of banjos and fiddles will flood the hall at the American Music Theatre.

That's because bluegrass stalwarts Old Crow Medicine Show have announced a concert there on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, and range from $69 to $89.

Old Crow Medicine Show got its start in 1998, when folk legend Doc Watson happened to catch the band busking in North Carolina. Over two decades later, the band has won multiple Grammys, sold millions of albums and become members of the legendary Grand Ole Opry.

For more information on this show and others at American Music Theatre, visit AMTshows.com.