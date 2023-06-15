The Off the Reel film festival is coming with a slate full of films created in our collective backyard, as well as countries such as Iran, Singapore and Belgium.

The second annual fest, helmed by directors Yaselyn Perez and Anita Garbett, will take place at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on Saturday at 6 p.m.The 20 films run the genre gamut, from thrillers and horror to romantic dramas and documentaries, all under this year’s theme of “create and let it go.”

While each film is worth seeing for one reason or another, here are a few of the locally made highlights of the fest, with an extra one from the other side of the globe for good measure.

"The Making of Hayride to Hell"

Directed by Alex Djordjevic

From: Lancaster

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: In 2022, Chester County farmer and member of the Willistown Township Board of Supervisors Robert Lange created a horror movie called “Hayride to Hell,” starring horror legends Bill Mosely and Kane Hodder. Photographer and cinematographer Alex Djordjevic was along for the ride and created this documentary about the creation of the movie.

“Inzozi|Dreams”

Directed by Andrew Bilindabagabo

From: Lancaster

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: “Inzozi|Dreams” follows a Rwandan immigrant starting life anew in Lancaster city, the “Refugee Capitol of America.” The film was produced by Make/Films and Ingoma Films, with the creator of the latter,the film’s director, Andrew Bilindabagabo, also from Rwanda.

“THIS”

Directed by Michael Schmucker

From: Lancaster

Genre: Various

Synopsis: This short film from the co-founder of Lamphouse Films is an abstract journey of quick sights and sounds, grounded by dancer Tommy Tran and a voiceover featuring text from the 1864 poem “For the Beauty of Earth” by Folliott Sandford Pierpoint.

“The Sprayer”

Directed by Farnoosh Abedi

From: Isfahan, Iran

If You Go What: Second annual Off the Reel Film Fest. When: Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Where:Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. Cost: $15. More info: filmfreeway.com/offthereelfilmfest.