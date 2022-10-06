Need plans this Friday?

Here are 26.

Most First Friday events are free and open to the public, and it makes for a good reason to visit downtown Lancaster.

There are several museums to visit, as well as new exhibit openings, performances and even a Halloween-themed book fair in tow.

Here are 26 First Friday events to check out in (and near) Lancaster this October.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery in Altana will feature works from artist Antwain Williams, a newcomer to the Lancaster arts scene. Williams paints celebrity portraits, as well as landscapes.

Williams' works will be on display through October.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will showcase works from artists James Brook and Jason Herr in their collection called "Monstro." The works are based on a '20s French art game called "Cadavre Exquis" (or, The Exquisite Corpse). It's a collaborative game that works by separating a surface into three parts. The artists swap the surfaces without seeing what the other person created. The collaborative works of art are meant to be grotesque.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 26.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will feature works from painter Stephen Gambone's collection, "Peaceful Landscapes," which are inspired by songs and music genres. Gambone will be on-site for an artist's reception.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 28.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will feature works from painter and mixed-media artist Jenni Buffington. There will be an artist's reception.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will continue to host its exhibit with 60 curated works featuring the Susquehanna River as the artists' muse. The collection, "Drawing on the Susquehanna: Four Centuries of Artistic Inspiration and Commerce," features many types of media, from hand-colored lithographs to copper engravings.

The exhibit will continue through Oct. 30.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Fig First Friday

Fig Magazine will release its fall issue at Marotta/Main Architects. The event will also feature local artists and drinks from Wyndridge Farm.

More information: Marotta/Main Architects, 214 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform spooky songs, perfect for Halloween. Some of Hershey's selections include "Toccata in D Minor" by Johann Sebastian Bach, "Toccata from Suite Gothique" by Leon Boellman and "Toccata on Come, Holy Goast" by Maurice Durufle. Hershey will also perform "Minuet and Dance of the Blessed Spirits" by Christoph Gluck, featuring flutist Darlene Way.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8 to 8:30 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

The Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will debut its new collection, "Wonder, Love, and Praise - Composers in Nature" this Friday. The exhibition of paintings will feature works from Stoltzfus that balance musical undertones along with themes of changing seasons.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 30.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust will host a one-night pop up show featuring works from painter Thomas Foster Hermansader, who frequently paints Lancaster County landmarks. Works for sale include paintings of the Ephrata Cloister, Strasburg Rail Road, Hans Herr House, Sickman's Mill and more.

More information: Historic Preservation Trust, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

This Friday will be the last day to see Cheryl Elmo's exhibit, "My Renaissance," which features mostly stylized paintings of women in poses made popular by the Renaissance movement.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host an exhibit from painter Gillian Wainwright's collection "Backyard Paintings." The paintings feature snapshots of backyards filled with plants, stepping stones and other materials.

The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 15.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art debuted its most recent exhibition, "Strictly Functional Pottery National" in mid-September. The pottery exhibition is a yearly event that the museum's website says has "been recognized as one of the top ceramic exhibitions in the country."

Pottery works will be on display through Nov. 5.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

Marietta Art Alive

If you're closer to Marietta than Lancaster city, but still want to be involved in the arts scene, check out the opening for Marietta Art Alive's newest exhibit, "Song for Autumn." Artists were asked to read Mary Oliver's poem "Song for Autumn" and create their own artistic interpretation.

The exhibit is open through Oct. 29.

More information: Marietta Art Alive, 42 W. Market St., Marietta | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will debut a new exhibition called "Extreme Portraits," featuring work from local artists Ryan Phillips, Douglas Anderson, Dustin Strickler and Frederick D. Swarr. Each artist has their own style of portraiture.

In addition, the studio will host the premiere of "The Rocky Springs Carousel at Dollywood" film alongside a book signing with author Eileen Gregg, who wrote "Lancaster's Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel." This event starts at 7 p.m.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

New Crop

New Crop will host works from artist Jonathan Almanza's mixed-media collection of works, "Raices," which honors Mesoamerican myths, legends and symbols. Almanza will be on site for an artist's reception from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 24.

More information: New Crop, 114 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Nook Books

Nook Books will host a reading from "The Nightmare Bug" authors Hillary Daecher and Angie Hohenadel. There will also be snacks and activities for kids.

More information: Nook Books, 50 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: Starting at 5 p.m. | More info

North Museum

The North Museum will host a two-day run of Will Arbery's "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" in its planetarium this weekend. Disrupt Theatre Company, which amplifies the voices of Black, Indigenous, queer, transgender and people of color, put on this production using local actors.

There will be a second performance of "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" Saturday at 7 p.m.

More information: North Museum, 400 College Ave., Lancaster | Hours: Starting at 7 p.m. | Cost: $10 | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will continue its exhibit called "Recent Works" featuring works from 24 artists across many different media. The exhibit features works from photographer Lee Stoltzfus, perhaps known best for his Instagram account @lancaster_streetscape, as well as Ellen Kanagy, Lynn Sommer, Renee King and Herbert Myers, among others.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Penn Square

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design teamed up with Lancaster city to turn Penn Square into a community makers market. There will be artists selling their wares, as well as live entertainment.

Bring your dancing shoes for The Hot Club of Baltimore's performance. They encourage people to dance the Lindy Hop, a '20s dance popular in African American groups in New York. Jazz Collective Lancaster frequently hosts "dance bombs" in Penn Square.

More information: Penn Square, at the intersection of Queen and King streets in Lancaster city | Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Pocket Books will host a book fair at Spring House Brewing Company, at 209 Hazel St., featuring Halloween books, as well as novels of all other kinds. The inspiration behind the event is to bring back the joy felt at Scholastic Book Fairs. There will be food, merchandise and, of course, beer.

The bookstore itself will host local author Sherry Ostroff, who will have copies of her new book "Expulsion." Ostroff penned "Caledonia," "Mannahatta" and "The Lucky One." The event will start at 6 p.m.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | More info

Read Rose Books

Read Rose Books will host local author Evan Bair, who will talk about and sign copies of his most recent short stories collection "Coloring Pages." There will be a reading, a signing and a Q&A.

More information: Read Rose Books, 23 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Starting at 7 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will partner with the Lancaster Conservancy for their October exhibit, which features artists Steve Wilson, Jenny Germann, Robert Andriulli, Rhoda Kahler and Sherri Trial. Each artist focuses on natural themes, with many works being inspired by Lancaster County and its natural beauty. Some proceeds will go to the Lancaster Conservancy.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion will continue to host works from watercolor painter Brenda Blank, a self-taught artist from Lancaster who paints various subjects, from architecture and house paintings to portraits to animals.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will host the band Lavacave, featuring violinist Robin Chambers and singer-songwriter Leo DiSanto. They will start their performance at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a new artist in the Regitz Gallery, Jan Yatsko. Yatsko will debut her collection, "52 DIVAS," featuring 52 self portraits. This gallery is seven years in the making and is a "visual journey of my interior self as well as an artist," Yatsko says in a statement on the Ware Center's website.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 28.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Lavacave, 6:30 p.m.; "52 DIVAS" from 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host its monthly First Friday Fright Night screening, featuring a mystery collection of horror TV shows, short movies, tricks and treats galore.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and students | More info