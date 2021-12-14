Korn will make a stop in Hershey for a tour next spring in support of its upcoming album, "Requiem."

The nu-metal band will perform at the Giant Center on March 15 alongside rock band Chevelle and hardcore punk band Code Orange.

"Requiem," the band's 14th studio album, will come out Feb. 4. The first single off the album is called "Start the Healing."

Korn is best known for hits like "Freak on a Leash" and "Coming Undone" and has won two Grammy awards.

The band started in 1993 in Bakersfield, California and hit mainstream success with albums "Follow the Leader" (1998) and "Issues" (1999).

Chevelle formed in Illinois in 1995 and is best known for its hit single "Send the Pain Below."

Grammy-nominated Code Orange is based out of Pittsburgh, and is known for its breakthrough album "Forever."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com when the tickets go live.