As we approach the holiday season, Lancaster city's art scene isn't slowing down one bit.

There are several new exhibit openings this weekend, like the Demuth Museum's new firefighting memorabilia display and Red Raven Art Company's incoming three artists, as well as several exhibits continuing from October to check out, too.

New to this month is a pop-up gallery in Creativity Park featuring artists Claudia Rojas and Jonathan Almanzar.

Here are 22 events to check out this First Friday, from exhibit openings, to longer store hours, to printing your own posters.

Baldwin's Gallery

Baldwin's Gallery will display works from artist Kenneth Brown in his collection, "The Graffiti Rose." Brown, a self taught artist, is inspired by the Detroit art scene. His works will be on display through the end of 2022.

More information: Baldwin's Gallery in Altana (second floor), 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Curio Gallery & Creative Supply

Curio will continue to showcase works from artists James Brook and Jason Herr in their collection called "Monstro." The works are based on a '20s French art game called "Cadavre Exquis" (or, The Exquisite Corpse). It's a collaborative game that works by separating a surface into three parts. The artists swap the surfaces without seeing what the other person created. The collaborative works of art are meant to be grotesque.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 26.

More information: Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

David Lyall Home & Design will feature works from painter Jeff Schaller's collection "Buy Now," which displays acrylic paintings with pop culture references. Schaller's works have been featured on the '90s sitcom "Friends," and displayed in the Coca-Cola Museum.

The exhibit continues through Nov. 25.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Deerfoot Downtown

Deerfoot Downtown will feature works from 11th grade mixed media artist Vijay Chatha, who attends Stone Independent School. Deerfoot was drawn to Chatha's "striking geometric compositions and experimentation with mixed-media," according to its Facebook page. There will also be wine and charcuterie on-site.

More information: Deerfoot Downtown, 348 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 6-8 p.m. | More info

Demuth Museum

The Demuth Museum will debut its newest collection, "From the Archives: Demuth Firefighting Collection," featuring antique firefighting memorabilia that the Demuth family collected over the years. Items on display will include badges, helmets, water buckets, parade hats and other artifacts.

The museum will also feature works from late artist David Brumbach in a collection called "Fields of Vision." The exhibit, held in honor of National Diabetes Month, chronicles Brumbach's experience with the disease, and shows how it impacted his artwork over time.

Both exhibits will last through Dec. 23.

More information: Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

Organist Larry Hershey will perform songs that focus on thankfulness ahead of Thanksgiving. Among the selections include "Now Thank We All Our God" by Sigfrid Karg-Elert, "His Eye Is on the Sparrow" by Mark Hayes and Marvin Gaspard (featuring pianist Debbie Botham), "Thanks Be to God" by George Frideric Handel and "Come, Ye Thankful People, Come" by Joel Raney.

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

The Framing Concept

The Framing Concept will host works from photographer Cameron L. Ferdinand. Among the subjects included will be photos from trips to Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, as well as a few sports photos and a few other subjects.

More information: The Framing Concept, 328 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery

The Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery will continue to display its collection, "Wonder, Love, and Praise - Composers in Nature" this Friday. The exhibition of paintings will feature works from Stoltzfus that balance musical undertones along with themes of changing seasons.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 30.

More information: Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery, 142 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Foxduck

Visitors at Foxduck can print their own posters in-store for just $10.

More information: Foxduck, 11 W. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Karen Anderer Fine Art

The Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery will continue to host works from Robert A. Nelson's collection, "Finale: not final." The exhibit features works of many types of media from Nelson, from collages to lithographs to mixed media drawings and paintings.

More information: Karen Anderer Fine Art, 146 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Galleries

Lancaster Galleries will host an exhibit featuring works from artists Dee Jenkins, William Kocher and Gene Shaw. The collection features oil pastel works, paintings and mixed-media collages.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 26.

More information: Lancaster Galleries, 34 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Museum of Art

The Lancaster Museum of Art debuted its most recent exhibition, "Strictly Functional Pottery National" in mid-September. The pottery exhibition is a yearly event that the museum's website says has "been recognized as one of the top ceramic exhibitions in the country."

Pottery works will be on display through Nov. 5.

More information: Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

Every First Friday, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission and features over 70 interactive exhibits for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

LSJ Studios

Guest artist John Gerdy, a student of studio owner Loryn Spangler-Jones, will take over the studio for a pop-up art gallery. Gerdy's work covers a variety of media, including acrylics, pastels, children's book illustrations, charcoal and more. Musician Nick DiSanto will perform outside the studio, and there will be refreshments on-site.

More information: LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Mulberry Art Studios will display works from artist B. Emerson's collection "Dark Games & Other Little Things." Emerson mainly uses graphite pencil and paper illustrations, focusing on light and dark, composition and texture.

"B. Emerson's inspiration comes from a deeply rooted fascination with nature, people, life events, as well as all things visually tantalizing," says a press release from the studio.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

The Parrot Gallery will debut a new collection from 76-year-old artist Pauline Zimmerman called "Love of Nature and Life." Zimmerman is a newcomer to the art scene, having started in 2019 under the direction of artist Bob Ibold. Her works are inspired by her friends and, of course, by nature and hiking trips.

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 1, 2023.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will showcase works from art educators across Pennsylvania, featuring several types of media, like paintings, ceramics, fibers, digital illustration, found objects, photography and more.

"Art educators often promote the work of their students," says PCA&D Director of Exhibitions Alex Schaufele in a media release. "This exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate their own careers as artists outside the classroom."

More information: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Pocket Books

Salt & Light Pastry Co. will host a pastry pop-up at Pocket Books for First Friday (while supplies last). Pocket Books will also have extended hours.

More information: Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | More info

Pop-Up Art Gallery

Creativity Park will be alive with art this Friday, as several artists will showcase their works as a means of an alternative option to traditional art galleries downtown. This gallery will showcase works from immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artists, and will feature works from Claudia Rojas and Jonathan Almanza, among others.

More information: Creativity Park, corner of West Chestnut and North Prince streets, Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Red Raven Art Company

Red Raven Art Company will host works from three different artists: Watercolor, mixed-media and pottery artist Richard Ressel, oil painter Teresa Haag and watercolor artist Sherri Trial. Ressel will display paintings of animals, nature, people and other subjects, as well as pottery made from Earthenware; Haag features paintings of cityscapes and Trial will display alphabet-themed works made with gold leaf.

More information: Red Raven Art Company, 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will honor National Native American Heritage Month with an event called "Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project." The event will feature a dance performance that showcases the Ojibwe jingle dress as a sacred object with healing power. There will also be an accompanying art exhibit from photographer Eugene Tapahe.

The Ware Center will also debut its exhibit called "The Woodcut Portraits of Dan Miller," featuring woodcut works inspired by Chinese and Japanese works of art.

Both exhibits will be on display through Nov. 29.

More information: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Dance, 6:30 p.m.; art exhibits, 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

Zoetropolis will host its monthly First Friday Fright Night screening with the 1973 folk horror film "The Wicker Man," starring Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee and Ingrid Pitt.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Hours: Starts at 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and students | More info