November's First Friday in Lancaster County is filled to the brim with activities, ranging from art exhibit openings to a kids' night out.

Below are 16 First Friday events happening in the county.

Altana

This month, the gallery on Altana's second floor will include works from artists Steven Georges, Stew Bradley, Jazmine Gabriel, Ira Steele, Joe Montalbano, Thomas Valentine, Megan Nelson, Jain Coble and Mike Finch.

More information: Altana, 26 E. King St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

David Lyall Home & Design

The work of landscape oil painter Richard Redmond will be featured at David Lyall Home & Design this month. He is known for his rural landscapes, and often draws inspiration from the countryside near his studios in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. The exhibit will run through Nov. 27.

More information: David Lyall Home & Design, 241 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

First Reformed Church

The First Reformed Church will feature resident organist Larry Hershey, who will play the organ alongside pianist Debbie Botham for their "Abundant Blessings" 30-minute concert. Some of the songs featured will be "Kum Ba Yah," "The Heavens Are Telling" and "Now Thank We All Our God."

More information: First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 8-8:30 p.m. | More info

Historic Preservation Trust

The Historic Preservation Trust will host several artists from the Echo Valley Art Group as part of a pop-up show for First Friday. Artists on display will be Scott Cantrell, Ann DeLaurentis, Carol Toner Shane, Richard Ressel, Susan Gottlieb, Claire Giblin and Rob Evans. There will be snacks and hot cider for guests.

More information: Sehner-Ellicott-von Hess House, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will host theatre organist Don Kinnier, who will play the organ alongside 1926 silent movie "The Great K & A Train Robbery," featuring Tom Mix and Dorothy Dwan.

More information: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster | Hours: 7-8:30 p.m | More info

Lancaster Public Library

The Lancaster Public Library will host a "Baubles and Bling Sale" on First Friday. Costume jewelry, handbags and other accessories will be on sale, with proceeds benefiting the library. Masks will be required. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.

More information: Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | More info

Lancaster Science Factory

The Lancaster Science Factory will offer free admission on First Friday from 5-7 p.m.

More information: Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster | Hours: 5-7 p.m. | More info

MH Art Gallery & Studio

MH Art Gallery & Studio's first day open will be this Friday, and it will kick off with works from plein air artist Marita Hines, who is also a member of Marietta Art Alive.

More information: MH Art Gallery & Studio, 42 W. Market St., Marietta | Hours: 4-7 p.m. | More info

Mulberry Art Studios

Lancaster artist Candace Greenberg-Thompson will show her collection of work, titled "Emerging from the Shadows," at Mulberry Art Studios for the entirety of November. Her works are black and white and focus on light and its relationships to the objects in the works.

West Reading artist B. Emerson will also show her works at Mulberry Art Studios, with an exhibit titled "Dark Grain." She focuses on using graphite and paper and uses complex shapes patterns to tell a story in each work.

More information: Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-9 p.m. | More info

The Parrot Gallery

Works from Lancaster resident Bob Ibold will be featured at the Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church. His exhibit is called "80 years of Drawing" and focuses on pieces made with graphite on paper. Ibold's most recent works are dedicated to his late wife. This exhibit will run through Dec. 31.

More information: The Parrot Gallery at Community Mennonite Church, 328 W. Orange St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Penn Square

The Swing Station and Jazz Collective Lancaster will host a swing dancing event in Penn Square. The Hot Club of Baltimore will play live jazz during the event.

More information: Penn Square, King and Queen streets | Hours: 6-9 p.m. | More info

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

The PGC will host glass artist Ilene Schenkel, who creates glass beads using a propane torch and a steel rod. There will also be a display from the PGC's Haverford Chapter.

More information: Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen's Center of American Craft, 335 N. Queen St., Lancaster | Hours: 5-8 p.m. | More info

Tiny Town

Tiny Town will host a "Kids Night Out," where a parent can drop their 3- to 10-year-old potty-trained kid off for a night of pizza, fun and games. Masks are required for kids 3 and older.

More information: Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Lancaster | Hours: 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Cost: $25 per child | More info

United Zion Art Gallery

United Zion's Art Gallery will host works from photographer John Schmidt through November. Schmidt's exhibit is called "National Parks of the West" and features photos of the US national parks.

More information: United Zion Art Gallery at the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz | Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | More info

The Ware Center

The Ware Center will feature a "Photo Jam LIVE with Molly Schlachter" for First Friday. It's an interactive event where photographers can share their photos with other enthusiasts and get feedback on their works.

In addition, Michelle Johnsen and Josh Graupera will kick off and show their photography exhibit, "Stoop Sessions: A Look at Local Families During Covid." Funds raised from the photography sessions directly went to nonprofits like Crispus Attucks Community Center, the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, Meals on Wheels and more.

More information: Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Hours: Photo Jam starts at 6:30 p.m.; exhibit reception goes from 6-8 p.m. | More info

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

November's First Friday Fright Night film will be "The Fog," a ghost story film from the early '80s featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Atkins and more. Attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

More information: Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Starting time: 9 p.m. | Cost: $11 | More info