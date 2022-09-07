Railfans, rejoice - the Norfolk & Western 611 locomotive is returning to Strasburg this fall.

Between Friday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Nov. 13, the Strasburg Rail Road will host the 611 for rides, visits and, of course, opportunities to blow the train whistle.

The 72-year-old steam locomotive usually resides in the Virginia Museum of Transportation and first made the trip to Lancaster County in 2019.

“It’s very important to keep this kind of technology in front of people to observe and enjoy, and hopefully create a new generation of fans to ride behind it, or operate the locomotive,” said Chief Mechanical Officer of the 611 Scott Lindsey, in a 2021 interview. “Otherwise, it’s just a cold piece of steel.”

For more information on specific excursions and departure times, visit strasburgrailroad.com.