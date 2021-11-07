This Halloween, I got sucked into a thriller.

This horror story was so gripping because it followed the quiet terror of a woman teetering on the edge with no support network.

“Maid” is not just about a young mother trying to make a better life for her toddler. It’s about our country’s social safety net, the hard work of low pay and trying to break free from abuse. Scary stuff indeed.

If you haven’t watched the limited series on Netflix, don’t worry: No spoilers ahead.

“Maid” is based on the bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land. The book’s been described as “Nickel and Dimed” (Barbara Ehrenreich’s dive into life on a minimum wage) meets “Evicted” (Matthew Desmond’s look into poverty and housing).

The book hasn’t made it to the top of my reading list. But that bestseller gave me a clue that the Alex I was watching and rooting for had a real-life avatar that eventually would write a book. But how would she get there? And how many more knocks would she take?

We first meet Alex (a fictionalized character based on Land) as she waits for the moment when her boyfriend falls fast asleep, giving her time to pick up their daughter and leave.

She has no home, no job and no plan, but they’re safe. They’re away from Sean and his temper.

One by one, Alex’s few resources disappear. And her challenges pile up.

There’s a path for shelter and a job but who will take care of 2-year-old Maddy?

There’s subsidized child care, but to qualify, Alex needs to prove she’s worked for weeks.

“I need a job to prove that I need daycare in order to get a job?” she asks.

This Kafkaesque situation isn’t so unfamiliar. The fear of COVID-19 broke our ties, even if we weren’t homeless. When our community went into lockdown, daycares closed. We stayed apart to stay safe, so family or friends couldn’t lend a hand.

The series lands this fall, as our country’s still reeling and still showing the importance of that caregiving scaffolding.

In Land’s book, she deals with all of this alone. That doesn’t make for great television, so the creators of the series added a few characters. Each one offers a possible lifeline, but things are never that easy, are they? And if one of these new characters looks familiar, Andie MacDowell (Alex’s mother) is the real-life mother of Margaret Qualley, the actress who portrays Alex.

In one scene, Alex explains the power of writing to a group of women in a domestic violence shelter. Sometimes, it’s the only way she can drill down and confront her feelings. Through writing, she can be honest about how she feels and write the truth that can’t be said aloud.

In contrast, Alex’s clients can’t hide their true selves in the houses she cleans. There’s a couple living parallel lives under one roof. In another home, the nursery’s staged for the open house, empty after multiple miscarriages.

Land, who’s now writing a book about college education, says she hopes people who watch the series and read “Maid” walk away with some empathy for people who are in poverty.

As I watched these episodes, I found myself calling out to Alex: “Don’t do that!” and “What are you thinking?” I haven’t talked back like that since I saw scary movies in a West Philly theater or watched the women of “Orange is the New Black” land in jail.

This came up in an interview from Covering Poverty, a resource for journalists from the University of Georgia Journalism Writing Lab. Greg Jaffe, a Washington Post reporter and Pulitzer Prize finalist, shared tips on better reporting about poverty. What does this have to do with “Maid?”

Jaffe warns reporters not to judge people’s mistakes. Don’t underestimate the stress that poverty causes.

“But it’s never a simple story,” he said. “People make mistakes and we shouldn’t judge them, but we shouldn’t shy away from putting them in the story.”

He points to a recent New York Times story that doesn’t shy away. “When Dasani Left Home,” follows a teenager as she tries to escape poverty at the Milton Hershey School.

It’s a lot easier to see the boogeyman behind the door when the story’s laid out on your TV screen.

“Maid” is a chapter in Land’s real life. As she goes through ups and downs, I kept rooting for her.