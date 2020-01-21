Whether you love them or hate them, Nickelback is returning to Central Pennsylvania.
It was announced this morning that Nickelback will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, July 11. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale this Thursday, January 23.
The tour is billed as a 15th anniversary tribute to the band Diamond-selling 2005 album "All the Right Reasons," which included hits such as "Photograph" and "Rockstar."
Supporting the band is Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown. For more information, click here.