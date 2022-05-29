As the temperature rises and the official start to summer approaches, you might be thinking how nice it will be to sit in an air-conditioned theater and enjoy a play or musical.

Lancaster County theaters are offering something for everyone in June, from dancing newsboys to a famed New Jersey quartet, a Disney story turned on its head to classic 20th-century plays from Arthur Miller and Lorraine Hansberry.

There’s also a Shakespearean comedy and jukebox musicals featuring country and early rock ’n’ roll music.

Here’s what’s opening, and continuing, during the month of June on stages around Lancaster County.

Opening

— Servant Stage Company’s production of “Newsies,” the high-energy musical that’s based on the real-life New York Newsboy Strike of 1899 opens Friday at Lancaster Bible College.

Featuring a 10-piece orchestra and cast of 40 local performers — including 25 teen boys portraying the “newsies” and Servant Stage veteran Dan Deal as newspaper baron Joseph Pulitzer — the show runs Thursdays to Sundays through June 19.

The Tony Award-winning stage musical, based on a 1992 Disney film, centers on the ambitious Jack Kelly and a group of orphaned boys who are making their way in the world selling newspapers. When Pulitzer threatens to make them pay more for the papers they sell, Jack leads his fellow newsies to “seize the day” and go on strike.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 9 and 16; 7 p.m Fridays June 3, 10 and 17; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays June 4, 11 and 18; and 2 p.m. Sundays, June 5, 12 and 19.

Performances are pay-what-you will, and reservations are requested. Visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255 to reserve your ticket.

Lancaster Bible College is at 901 Eden Road, Lancaster.

— Ephrata Performing Arts Center artistic director Edward Fernandez promises a fresh, experimental approach to a contemporary American stage classic, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” The play, a fictionalized story of the 17th-century witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, opens June 16 and runs through June 25.

The winner of the 1953 Tony Award for best play, “The Crucible” tells the story of a group of teenage girls who cover up their mischief in the woods with claims of being affected by spirits. They eventually tell the governor, clergy and judges who control their theocratic society that dozens of respected local residents are witches and consorting with the devil. The snowballing hysteria leads to these neighbors being arrested and condemned to death.

At the heart of the story are John Proctor, a decent, married man who has given in to temptation, and Abigail Williams, a young woman who loves him and becomes the ringleader of those making accusations.

The play is viewed as allegory for McCarthyism, a government-run Communist “witch hunt” that was reaching its zenith in the 1950s, when Miller wrote the play.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 16 and 23, and Wednesday, June 22; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 17-18 and 24-25; with a 2 p.m. matinee June 25.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is in Grater Memorial Park, at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— The shaded backyard of James Buchanan’s Wheatland mansion will provide the stage for the William Shakespeare comedy of love, deception, and misunderstandings, “Much Ado About Nothing,” which finally opens on the campus of LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster on Tuesday, June 14.

The People’s Shakespeare Company had originally scheduled the outdoor play during summer 2020, but had to postpone it because of the pandemic.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedy of errors revolving around two couples — Beatrice and Benedick, whose denials of love are couched in quarreling, witty banter, and the young Hero and Claudio, whose wedding plans are thwarted by lies told by the evil Don John.

The play is directed by Millersville University theater professor Jonathan Strayer.

Performances are at 6:30 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, June 14, to Sunday, June 19. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person.

Audience members are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, check the People’s Shakespeare Project’s Facebook page or website at peoplesshakespeareproject.org for information.

— Popular local performer Reji Woods will direct Lorraine Hansberry’s drama “A Raisin in the Sun,” which opens June 17 at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

The play centers on the Younger Family, a working-class African American family living on Chicago’s South Side in the mid-20th century. Held back from attaining dreams of starting a business, attending medical school and buying a home, family members argue over the best use of a life insurance payment from the death of the family patriarch.

The family struggles to stay together amid white families trying to keep them from moving to a new neighborhood and a bad investment that threatens the family with financial ruin.

Show dates are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, Fridays, June 17 and 24, and Saturdays, June 18 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sundays June 19 and 26.

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, a restored church at 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

For tickets and information, visit susquehannastage.com or contact the box office at 717-426-1277 or email boxoffice@susquehannastageco.com.

— Gretna Theatre opens its main-stage season with the musical “Honky Tonk Angels,” running June 9-12 in the open-air Mount Gretna Playhouse.

This jukebox musical, featuring 30 classic country hits by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette and others, revolves around three women who are feeling trapped in their own lives and who decide to head to Nashville to try to become country singers. They strike up a friendship on the bus and decide to perform a group.

Songs in the show include “Stand By Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Shows are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 10-11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

Mount Gretna Playhouse is at 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. For more information and tickets, visit gretnatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-964-3627.

— A retelling of the “Aladdin” story from the point of view of the antagonist Ja’far is the conceit behind the musical “Twisted, the Untold Story of a Royal Vizir,” being presented at Tellus360 by the Orpheus Theatre Company June 17-19.

In the musical, both a love letter to and a spoof of various Disney plots and tropes, finds Ja’far as an honest politician who is trying to overcome corruption in the Magic Kingdom by finding a magic lamp and its wish-granting genie. Along the way, he interacts with the thief Aladdin, the storyteller Scheherazade and the prince and princess of the kingdom.

Show times are 7:30 p.m Friday, June 17, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

Tellus360 is at 24 E. King St., Lancaster. To order tickets online, visit the eventbrite site at lanc.news/VizirTix.

— Jason Cohen, who appeared as Jerry Lee Lewis in the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre’s 2016 production of “Million Dollar Quartet,” will star again as the piano-pounding rock ‘n’ roll pioneer in the dinner theater’s “Great Balls of Fire: The Music of Jerry Lee Lewis.” The show opens Friday.

Backed by a five-piece band, Cohen will deliver such early-rock standards as “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Good Golly, Miss Molly” and “Tutti Frutti” while also sharing stories from Lewis’ life.

In addition to Lewis’ repertoire — which includes New Orleans jazz and traditional gospel songs — the show includes numbers from the likes of Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley.

Matinee and evening performances run Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a buffet or served meal or for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— The origin story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons combines with a jukebox full of the pop group’s top hits for an evening of music and dancing as the long-awaited “Jersey Boys” comes to the Fulton Theatre starting at the end of June.

The show, which won multiple Tony Awards in 2006 — including best musical — was originally slated to open at the Fulton in June 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Fulton stage productions being shut down for a year and a half.

“Jersey Boys” opens Thursday, June 30, after a pay-what-you-will performance June 28 and a preview night June 29. The show runs through Aug. 7.

The musical, which was also made into a 2014 film directed by Clint Eastwood, tells the story of how New Jersey natives Valli, Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi — initially known as the Four Lovers — rose above family troubles and ties to a mob boss and a loan shark to become one of the most successful pop groups of the 1960s and ’70s.

The jukebox show contains such Four Seasons mega-hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What A Night),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like A Man” and “Rag Doll.”

Tickets for evening performances and matinees are available Tuesdays through Sundays. The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Also at the Fulton, “Five Guys Named Moe” — a tribute to the music of 20th-century bandleader and songwriter Louis Jordan — opens Thursday (following two preview nights) in the fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre, as part of the Ellen Groff Studio Series.

The show follows Nomax, a man down on his luck and bemoaning the loss of his love, who is counseled musically by five men with “Moe” in their names. They’ve magically appeared from his radio.

They perform songs from Jordan’s rhythm-and-blues and jazz repertoire, such as “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t Ma’ Baby” and “Early in the Morning.”

The show runs until June 26, with a mix of matinee and evening performances Tuesdays through Sundays.

— Third Space Theatre will offer a Roaring ’20s comedy murder mystery show, “Mystery on Main,” at two different venues from June 10 to Aug. 19. The show, which includes a meal, is appropriate for ages 8 and up. It involves a dairy princess, “local yokels” and other characters who will help audiences solve the mystery.

The murder mystery will be performed at 6:15 p.m. most Thursdays at at the Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, and at 6:15 p.m. most Fridays at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl.

For show times and tickets, visit thirdspacetheatre.com.

— Prima Theatre's popular outdoor rock 'n' roll tribute concert from 2021, “The Music of Queen + Journey,” returns in June as an indoor show on the theater's Culliton Stage, 941 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster.

The show features the greatest hits of the bands Queen and Journey, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and “We Are The Champions.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 17-18 and 24-25.

Starring in the show are Donovan Hoffer, a Penn Manor High School grad who appeared on “America's Got Talent,” as well as New York singer Brook Wood and former “American Idol” contestant Alyssa Wray.

For tickets, visit primatheatre.org/queen.

For families

— From June 10 to Aug. 19, Third Space Theatre will be performing the silly, action-packed comedy “Even Monsters Can be Royalty,” aimed at children ages 3 to 10 but suitable for the whole family. Shows will be performed at three different Lancaster County venues: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. most Wednesdays at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East; 11 a.m. most Thursdays at the Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road; and 11 a.m. most Fridays at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl.

For show times and tickets, visit thirdspacetheatre.com/childrens-theater.

— “Pinkalicious the Musical” the tale of a girl who turns pink from eating too many colorful cupcakes, will be presented by Gretna Theatre at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

— Gretna Theatre also presents “Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza,” a show combining comedy, music and bubble magic, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

See the accompanying LancasterOnline story for more information on both Gretna shows; info: gretnatheatre.org.

Continuing

— “David,” a show that tells the Old Testament story of the shepherd who slew Goliath and rose to become king, continues through Dec. 31 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. The show features original music, live animals, massive sets and special effects.

Shows are Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets and information, visit sight-sound.com.

— Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century tale of Don Quixote and his “impossible dream,” “Man of La Mancha,” continues through June 12 at the Fulton Theatre.

Tickets for evening performances and matinees are available Tuesdays through Sundays.

— “Shrek,” a stage version of the popular animated film about the adventures of an ogre, his donkey sidekick, a feisty princess and some fairy-tale misfits, is part of the Fulton Theatre’s Eichmann Family Series for kids.

It continues Saturday mornings through June 11. Tickets can be found at thefulton.org or 717-397-7425.

— When her past catches up with her, Melissa James flees her Connecticut home hides out at a bed-and-breakfast inn in Amish Country. The musical “A Simple Sanctuary” continues through Aug. 10 at Bird-in-Hand Stage, on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

— The family-friendly “Ryan and Friends: Hilarity Happens!” continues through Oct. 22 at Bird-in-Hand Stage. The show features a comic take on Lancaster County life through comedy, music and ventriloquism.

For tickets to both Bird-in-Hand Stage shows, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, runs through Oct. 19 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds.

For tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.