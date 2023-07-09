Hot summer days and evenings are great times to sit in an air-conditioned theater and enjoy a musical or a play.

In July, stages in Lancaster County and beyond will feature openings of shows that cover such theatrical territory as a musical trip to the prom, a tribute to gospel and bluegrass classics, the relationships of parents and children in the biblical book of Genesis and a classic show about the mother of all showbiz moms.

Here’s what’s opening and continuing on local stages this month.

Opening

‘I’LL FLY AWAY’

• Where: Servant Stage Company is touring this show across Lancaster County and beyond, including Lititz Springs Park, Lancaster County Christian School, Landisville Camp Meeting, Ephrata’s Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lebanon’s Coleman Park, Lititz’s Salem Lutheran Church and Richland’s Tulpehocken Trinity Reformed Church.

• When: July 12 to Aug. 13.

• Details: The theater company’s popular revue returns with a live folk band and vocalists performing inspirational, bluegrass and gospel favorites.

• Admission: Pay what you will for all venues. However, reserved tickets are required for the Aug. 12 and 13 performances at Lancaster Christian School.

‘LITTLE MERMAID JR.’ AND ‘RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION’

• Where: Servant Stage presents these youth productions at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

• When: 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15 (“Little Mermaid Jr.”), and Saturday, July 22 (“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition”).

• Details: These tales of a mermaid and a downtrodden stepsister, both of whom seek to transform themselves for a different kind of life, are the culmination of Servant Stage’s youth theater camps.

• Admission: Pay what you will.

• Info: Reserve tickets at servantstage.org.

‘CHILDREN OF EDEN’

• Where: Susquehanna Stage, 133 W. Market St., Marietta.

• When: Evening shows mostly on Friday and Saturday and matinees on Sunday, from July 21 to Aug. 6.

• Details: Family dynamics among parents and children from stories in the biblical book of Genesis — including Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel from the Garden of Eden and Noah and his family from the great flood — are explored in this Stephen Schwartz musical.

• Admission: $20 to $25.

• Info: susquehannastage.com or 717-426-1277.

‘THE PROM’

• Where: Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

• When: Wednesday-Saturday performances July 27 to Aug. 12.

• Details: In this musical comedy that was turned into a 2020 film, Broadway actors who are down on their luck hope to burnish their reputations by supporting a Midwestern high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

• Admission: Tickets from $35 to $54, with 10% discounts for seniors, veterans and subscribers.

• More info: epactheatre.org or 717-733-7966, ext. 1.

‘GYPSY’

• Where: Gretna Theatre, at the Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

• When: A mix of matinee and evening performances Thursday, July 13, to Sunday, July 22.

• Details: This classic musical tells the based-on-real-life tale of Mama Rose, who pushes her daughters into the vaudeville life to fulfill her own showbiz dreams.

• Admission: $39 to $45.

• Info: gretnatheatre.org or 717-964-3627.

‘MARIAN AND FRIENDS, VENTRILOQUIST’ (FAMILY SERIES)

• When: One performance only, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

• Where: Gretna Theatre, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

• Details: Marian Gehman brings lots of animal characters to life in her show, which is aimed at all ages.

• Admission: $10.

• Info: gretnatheatre.org or 717-964-3627.

‘LEGALLY BLONDE JR.’ (CHILDREN’S SERIES)

• Where: Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster.

• When: July 18 to Aug. 1.

• Details: This production is part of the Dutch Apple’s Children’s Series. It’s a youth version of the musical based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film. Elle Woods empowers herself when she gets into law school after being dumped by her Harvard-bound boyfriend.

• Admission: $19 to $22.

• Info: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

‘ELF THE MUSICAL JR.’

• Where: Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland.

• When: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

• Details: This Christmas-in-July musical about Buddy the elf and his journey to meet his human father is the culmination of Cavod’s youth theater camp.

• Admission: $12 to $25.

• Info: Cavod.org or 717-354-3355.

‘9 TO 5’

• Where: Hershey Area Playhouse, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey.

• When: Thursday, July 20, to Saturday, July 30.

• Details: The musical is based on the 1980 movie, in which three office employees seek revenge against their sexist, egotistical boss.

• Admission: $23 to $29.

• Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com.

‘THE GAME OF LOVE’

• Where: Third Space Theatre brings its newest comedy murder mystery performances to venues in Lancaster County, including Yoder’s Buffet in New Holland, Shady Maple in East Earl and the Tied House in Lititz.

• When: Starting July 21 and running through mid-August.

• Details: A gentleman tries to win a fair maiden’s heart, but murder is also on the menu in this dinner-theater presentation that involves the audience. There will also be a “Mystery on Main” fundraiser performance at and for the benefit of the Intercourse Library, 31 Center St., Intercourse, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

• Admission: Varies according to the venue.

• Info: thirdspacetheatre.com.

Continuing

• “Disney’s Newsies,” a high-kicking musical about the New York newsboys’ strike of 1899, and based on the 1992 Christian Bale film, continues at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Lancaster, through Aug. 5. Visit dutchapple.com.

• “Grease,” the musical about 1950s romance and fast cars at Rydell High runs at the Fulton Theatre, Lancaster, through July 23. Visit thefulton.org.

• “The Wizard of Oz,” a one-hour adaptation of the classic story, is presented as part of the Fulton’s Family Series. It runs through July 23; many performances are sold out. Visit thefulton.org.

• Two family-friendly shows, featuring music and magic, continue at the Magic & Wonder Dinner Theatre, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. “Jukebox Jive,” with music from the 1950s to ’80s, runs through Oct. 21, and “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” featuring trips to magical worlds, continues through Oct. 28. Visit magicandwondershow.com.

• “Moses,” a large-scale musical telling the life story of a seminal figure in the Old Testament, continues at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, through Oct. 7. Visit sight-sound.com.

• “Dear Soldier Boy,” a musical tale about women in Amish Country who get a surprise visit after writing to some active-duty military men, continues at Bird-in-Hand Stage through July 27. Visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

• “Ryan & Friends: Never Speechless,” featuring the musical parodies, ventriloquism and comedy of Ryan Bomgardner, continues at Bird-in-Hand Stage until Oct. 28.