Looking for a thrilling summer beach read? Or maybe a lakeside read?

Riley Sager, author of six New York Times bestsellers, will discuss and sign copies of his latest thriller “The House Across the Lake,” at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg at 7 p.m. on June 28.

“An Evening with Riley Sager: The House Across the Lake,” is free and open to the public with registration. Virtual options are also available.

The event is free to attend – both in person and virtually – but attendees have the option to purchase a signed copy of the Danville, Pennsylvania, native’s latest book for $28.62 in-person or $37.10 to have the book shipped the day after the event. Register here.

The suspense novel follows recently widowed actress Casey Fletcher, who in an attempt to get some peace and quiet and distance herself from recent bad press, takes a vacation to her family’s lake house in Vermont. Casey passes the time sipping bourbon and watching Tom and Katherine Royce, the attractive couple across the lake, through her binoculars. When Katherine suddenly disappears, Casey suspects her husband knows more than he’s letting on. Sager takes the reader on a psychological journey full of plot twists and suspense.

Midtown Scholar requires proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend the event. For more information visit midtownscholar.com.