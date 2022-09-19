New York Times bestselling author Ben Macintyre will visit Harrisburg's Midtown Scholar Sept. 28 for a conversation and book signing.

Macintyre will discuss his latest work of narrative nonfiction, “Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison.”

Macintyre latest and 10th book, which was published last week, recounts the thrilling World War II-era story of British and American prisoners of war attempting to escape their Nazi captors in the immense Colditz Castle. For four years, prisoners attempted to escape the castle-turned-prison, even clandestinely constructing a glider in the attic above the castle’s chapel. The camp was liberated before the glider was put to use. Macintyre’s book delves into the personalities of various prisoners, and the everyday struggles and fears of the Allied prison population during the waning days of WWII.

Macintyre will be in conversation with Michael S. Neiberg, professor of history at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Cumberland County, and author of “Potsdam: The End of World War II and the Remaking of Europe.”

The event is in-person with an option to attend virtually. Virtual attendees will receive a link 24 hours and 1 hour prior to the event.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with registration. Register here. Masks and proof of vaccination is required to attend.

Midtown Scholar is located at 1320 N. Third St. in Harrisburg.

Preorder a signed copy of the “Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison” here.