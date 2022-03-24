In a reading rut, or looking to make a list of books for this summer?

Here are three local upcoming author events featuring four New York Times-bestselling writers that will take attendees on a trip through the mind, into history and around the globe through discussion.

T. Coraghessan Boyle, New York Times-bestselling author of 29 genre-bending and often mind-bending books, including, most recently, “Talk to Me” (2021) and “Outside Looking In” (2019) appears at Elizabethtown College from 7-8 p.m. April 8.

The PEN/Faulkner award-winning author, who’s written thought-provoking and humorous works about psychedelics, animal-consciousness experiments, gun violence, ecology will read from his works. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information at etown.edu/newsandevents/.

Patti Callahan will speak at the Junior League Author Luncheon May 6 at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. The New York Times-bestselling author’s latest novel “Surviving Savannah” follows a history professor as she uncovers the story behind the 1838 sinking of the Pulaski luxury steamship – known as the “Titanic of the South” – and one of the survivors of the disaster.

Tickets to the event at $75 and include a meal and a copy of one of Callahan’s novels. Ticket sales close on April 26. Money raised at the event will go to the Junior League of Lancaster’s mission to educational and career opportunities for girls and underrepresented youth in the fields of science, technology, education and mathematics. Find more information at jllancaster.org.

Adriana Trigiani and Chris Bohjalian are featured in a double booking (pun intended) at the Council of Friends of Lancaster’s Public Libraries' annual event at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, at 11 a.m. May 24. The New York Times-bestselling authors will appear on stage for a joint interview with Scott LaMar – host of WITF’s “Smart Talk.”

Trigiani’s latest book is “The Good Left Undone” – a novel about a family of Tuscan artisans and their secrets. Bohjalian will be discusses his latest work “The Lioness” – a historical thriller set in the Serengeti. Tickets are $65 and include copies of “The Good Left Undone” and “The Lioness.” Find more information at lancasterlibraries.org/author-events/.