Maybe your New Year’s Eve style is more pajamas-and-TV than sequins-and-crowded-bars. If so, here are a few viewing options for New Year’s Eve specials and countdowns.

CNN New Year’s Eve Live

When: 8 p.m.

How to watch: CNN.

What to know: Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Pattie LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass) and more celebrities are planned to appear during this broadcast, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

The special made headlines earlier this year after reports Cohen and Cooper — and others on the broadcast — would rein in their alcohol consumption on air. Cohen responded in a quote to Rolling Stone: “CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” Cohen said in November. “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

When: 10:30 p.m.

How to watch: NBC.

What to know: Miley Cyrus and her godmother — Dolly Parton, have you heard of her? — will host this special, with appearances planned by Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Parton, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. If you’re a “Saturday Night Live” devotee, this is the special for you — cast members Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will be on, too.

This is Cyrus’s second New Year’s Eve special. Her last special, co-hosted with Pete Davidson, amassed 6.3 million viewers. Want to start watching sooner? Cyrus’s special is preceded by “A Toast to 2022!” with “Today with Hoda & Jenna” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

When: 8 p.m.

How to watch: ABC.

What to know: Ryan Seacrest has been involved with this New Year’s Eve special since 2005, and took over hosting duties solo in 2012. This year’s event will have cameras in New York’s Times Square, Disneyland, Los Angeles and New Orleans, with performers including Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother), Aly & AJ and Ciara.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

When: Begins at 8 p.m., with a break from 10-10:30 p.m.

How to watch: CBS and Paramount+.

What to know: Country music fans, this is the special for you. Jimmie Allen — who headlined WIOV’s Fallfest earlier this year — and Elle King will host, and nearly 50 performances are planned from artists like Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more. It’s like watching a country music festival from your couch.

Fox News Channel’s All-American New Year 2023

When: 10 p.m.

How to watch: Fox News Channel.

What to know: “Fox & Friends Weekend” hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth will co-host this special from Nashville, which will include a performance by singer Brantley Gilbert and a stand-up comedy routine from Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla.

PBS’s United in Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year

When: 8 p.m., followed by encore performance at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch: PBS, PBS.org or the PBS app.

What to know: This special is all about celebrating musical diversity, from rock to hip-hop to Broadway to bluegrass. It will feature performances by musicians Matt Doyle, Carolina Gaitan, Mandy Gonzalex, Natalie Grant and Joaquina Kalukango, among others, that were filmed at Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio; Egyptian Theatre in Boise, Idaho; and Art Deco Earl and Rachel Strand Theatre in Marietta, Georgia.