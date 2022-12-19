Raise your glass — it'll be 2023 in no time.

There are many ways to celebrate in Lancaster County, whether your idea of spending New Year's Eve is to stand outside and watch something drop, or raise, or celebrate with a bunch of friends at a concert.

And, there's plenty of activities for the kids, too.

Here are 16 events to check out for New Year's Eve in (or within a short drive of) Lancaster County.

New Year's Eve drops, raises

- Duke's Diamond Drop: Dutch Wonderland, at 2249 Lincoln Highway East, will host a New Year's Eve event for kids featuring a bubble dance party, giveaways, appearances from mascot Duke the Dragon and more. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the 60-foot diamond drop happening at 3:30 p.m. Admission for the event is included with normal park admission, which is $44.99 at the gate. Discounted tickets — $29.99 for people ages 3-64 years old and $24.99 for people ages 65 or older — are available online. More info.

- Beer Can Drop: Rural City Beer Co., at 6 N. Reamstown Road in Reamstown, will drop a 50-gallon beer can at midnight in celebration of the New Year. Admission is free. Rural City will be open from 11 a.m. until midnight.

- Elizabethtown Star Raising: In Elizabethtown, both the Winters Heritage House Museum, at 47 E. High St., and the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 125 E. High St., will celebrate New Year's Eve with a party and star raising from 3-7 p.m. The reason the celebration starts coincides with Elizabethtown being sister cities with Letterkenny in Ireland — 7 p.m. here is the same time as Ireland's midnight. The church will host the star raising. Other activities include arts, crafts, a chicken barbecue and demonstrations in hand-spinning and hearth cooking, among others. The event is free, but bring cash for the barbecue.

- Quarryville Combine Drop: Buck Motorsports Park, at 900 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville, will host its second New Year's Eve of Destructions event with a 150-foot combine drop. The event will start at 7 p.m., and will have several demolition derbies, music from country musician Grant Bryan and a fireworks display. Tickets cost $20 for people ages 13 and older, and $12 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 years old are free. More info.

- Shoe-in Drop: Akron Borough will host a New Year's Eve celebration at the Broad Street Park, on Playground Street in Akron, from 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Some of the activities include free food, hayrides, corn hole, a DJ performance and a shoe drive. There will be a pre-party with hot chocolate and activities for kids from 7-9 p.m. at the Oasis Fellowship, 650 Main St. in Akron.

- Ephrata Raise: Mainspring of Ephrata will host Ephrata's first New Year's Eve celebration in the downtown square from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. There will be live music, dancing, fireworks and confetti, plus the borough's first object raise (though, you'll have to go to find out what the object is; it's under wraps). Admission is free. More info.

- Lancaster Red Rose Drop: The City of Lancaster will host its red rose drop and New Year's celebration from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Binns Park, on Queen Street between Chestnut and Orange streets. DJ Eddy Mena will spin tunes and 3rd Power Family Soul will perform. Admission is free.

More Information Live in the northern end of Lancaster County, or just want to visit somewhere within a short drive of the county? Check out Hershey's Kiss Raise on New Year's Eve. - Hersheypark's New Year's Eve event starts at 11 a.m. with bubble wrap stomps for kids. For adults, or those who want to be out later, other events start at 8 p.m. and include dance parties, vendors, a performance from cover band Fully Stocked, music from 11-piece band Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax and finally, the Hershey's Kiss Raise. The event takes place at ChocolateTown Square, on Chocolate and Park avenues in Hershey. Admission is free. More info.

More events

- Tiny Town, at 533 Janet Avenue in Lancaster, will host its celebrations a day early, on Dec. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a glow-in-the-dark dance party, a hot dog bar and other activities. Event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and admission costs $50 per child (with one free adult included) and $15 per additional adult. More info.

- The Barn at Stoner Commons, at 605 Granite Run Drive in Lancaster, will host a New Year's Eve party featuring a performance from rock band Modern Day Pharaohs, a surf and turf dinner (or vegan/vegetarian upon request), an open bar and Champagne toast. Event runs from 6:30-10:30 p.m., and admission costs $120 per person, or $100 for non-alcoholic tickets. More info.

- Mickey's Black Box, at 101 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Lititz, will host an event called "Wow-Town, USA: New Year's Hootenanny!" from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature a live performance from Annabella Lwin from new wave band Bow Wow Wow, as well as rock 'n' roll bands The Martini Bros and Drew & The Blue. Admission costs $69, and includes a free taco ticket for Charlie's Cantina, which will be on site, as well as complimentary Champagne at midnight. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster, will host a New Year Eve celebration starting at 7 p.m. with '70s music. Each hour will go along with its own decade — '80s at 8 p.m., '90s at 9 p.m. — until 10 p.m. when party rock band Y2Kids will perform music from the 2000s and beyond. A DJ set from DJ Edge will start at 10 p.m. in the Temple and synthwave act Futuresight will perform at the disco bar. Admission costs $15, and visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- Phantom Power, at 121 W. Frederick St. in Millersville, will host Screaming Infidelities for a New "Tears" Eve Emo Night event starting at 8 p.m. Visitors will get to jam out to their favorite emo and pop punk songs. This show will only admit people 21 years old or older. Tickets cost $15. More info.

- High Fever, a monthly themed dance party, will throw a New Year's Eve party at its new location, the Queen Street Bistro, at 201 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. High Fever was previously held at the Village, which has since closed. The party will feature a drag show and music from DJ Major Vibes. Admission is $15, and visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

- The American Legion Post 429, at 300 Cocalico St. in Ephrata, will host an '80s dance party with live music from SlothLoveChunk from 9:15 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. There will also be food on site. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 for a couple. Contact the club at 717-733-2576 for tickets or more information. More info.

- Decades, at 438 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, will host its first New Year's Eve party, featuring an appetizer buffet, a Champagne toast, unlimited arcade game tokens, a chance at free bowling and more. Event runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., admission costs $85. Decades will be open for dinner, games and bowling for the general public, as usual. More info.