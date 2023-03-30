Springtime for families in central Pennsylvania means that the time for theme parks is just around the corner.

While there are dozens of amusement parks across the state, from Dorney Park to Knoebels, there are two that create more fun per square mile than any other in the nearby area — Dutch Wonderland and Hersheypark, of course.

A new season usually means new features, and the 2023 opening is no different. Hersheypark will be celebrating its 116th year in operation, while Dutch Wonderland will be marking its 60th anniversary since opening in 1963. Both parks will open to the public Saturday.

Here’s what each park has planned for the upcoming season.

Dutch Wonderland

In conjunction with its 60th anniversary, Dutch Wonder-land is celebrating the new season in a big way.

The Topsy Turvy Tea Party is a new family-friendly teacup ride that allows guests to spin at their own designated speed. Opening weekend will mark the beginning of the Eggcellent East Celebration, which will run every weekend in April and feature 7,000 blooming flowers, an egg hunt and photo opportunities with Tuft the Bunny.

Other changes and additions this year include a redesigned castle gift shop, a new funnel cake stand and “Talent Show Turmoil,” a new puppet show for children.

Individual Dutch Wonder-land tickets start at $39.99 per person and can be bought at dutchwonderland.com.

Hersheypark

The big headline at Hersheypark this year is the new hybrid roller coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge. The wood and steel ride takes passengers 140 feet into the air and hits speeds of 62 mph. The ride takes place of the former Wildcat, the wooden coaster that initially debuted in 1996 and closed in 2022.

While an opening date for the coaster has yet to be revealed, Hersheypark public relations manager Amanda Polyak says to stay tuned for more information on an opening later in the season. For those who want a sneak peak, Hersheypark released a conceptual video showing what the ride will be like from the rider’s point of view.

Single-day tickets are $85, with various ticketing options available on hersheypark.com.