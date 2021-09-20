Christopher Saam is a man of many talents. The New Providence-based handyman is, among other things: a comedian, an actor, an impersonator, a former exotic dancer, a retired volunteer firefighter for Refton Fire Co. and other stations, and a pyrotechnics expert.

“The guys in the fire company thought I was crazy for shooting fireworks and the guys at the fireworks company thought I was crazy for running into burning buildings,” he says.

Now Saam can add another item to his resume: a game show contestant.

Saam, 64, will appear as a contestant on the reboot of “You Bet Your Life” Monday night. The classic comedy quiz show was originally hosted by Groucho Marx and later, Bill Cosby. The new-look “You Bet Your Life” features Jay Leno handling hosting duties, reunited with co-host Kevin Eubanks, the former bandleader of The Tonight Show Band.

Saam’s episode of “You Bet Your Life” is scheduled to air on The CW affiliate WHP-TV at 6 p.m. Monday.

For Saam, who is also a comedian, meeting Leno was a thrill.

“I always thought he was really great,” says Saam.

The format of the game requires a team of two strangers to work together to answer a set of five trivia questions worth progressively more money until the final double-or-nothing question. There is also an additional $500 bonus if one of the contestants says a secret word. Mixed in with the trivia questions are some of Leno’s favorite signature comedy bits.

“They actually had you standing on sticky paper when you’re waiting backstage. So they knew if you were wandering around and not doing what you were supposed to do,” says Saam.

Saam says he came across a casting call for the new “You Bet Your Life” on Facebook and reached out. A producer for the show responded and set up a Skype video call to get a sense of Saam’s personality. In late July, Saam was on a flight out to Los Angeles where he taped his episode of the game show in front of a live studio audience.

“It was fantastic,” says Saam.

Great character

Game shows like “You Bet Your Life” rely on the star power of someone like Jay Leno to bring in viewers, but often it’s the contestants who are the best characters on the show. And Saam is, in the best sense of the word, a character.

“You want people that have good personalities and are characters,” says “You Bet Your Life” producer David Hurwitz (“Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Fear Factor”). “The type of person you look forward to seeing at a dinner party – that fun uncle or cool aunt type of person.”

According to Hurwitz, Saam checked all the boxes that make a great game show contestant. And, after putting about 900 people on camera during the series’ 180 episodes, Hurwitz says Saam still stands out.

“From his initial tape, I knew he’d be fun,” says Hurwitz. “He lived up to all expectations and from the first exposure I had with him I had great expectations.”

Dancing with the stars

When it came time to tape his episode, Saam grabbed the spotlight.

Saam says he had an entertaining exchange with Leno during the taping. Leno went over Saam’s background information during the introductions segment of the show including his multiple marriages.

“I’m married for the fifth time,” says Saam. “I’m the ultimate optimist.”

Leno was particularly intrigued that Saam used to be an exotic dancer. Saam says the former “Tonight Show” host asked if he’d demonstrate some dance moves.

“Jay said, ‘You look like you’re in pretty good shape, let me see some dance moves,’ so I went ballistic and wound up with a high kick at the end and the whole audience went nuts,” says Saam. “The director was like, ‘You did a great job’ as I was walking off stage.”

Born entertainer

Saam has been involved in the entertainment world, on and off, since the ‘80s. He made an appearance in an episode of the documentary series “Forensic Files,” starred in the Boiling Springs, Cumberland County-based The Playhouse at Allenberry’s production of “Maxwell’s Dead and Breakfast,” where he was able to put his stellar Humphrey Bogart impression to use and has taken the stage at some of the best comedy clubs in the country like Caroline’s in New York City and the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Saam says the first audience he performed for were the people he encountered during his days as a vending machine repairman.

“Go into a lunch room full of people that hate their job and they’re already mad at you because the vending machine just took their last quarter,” says Saam. “If you can make them laugh, then you’re doing something.”

(Story continues after Newspapers.com clipping)

Saam says his late mother, Miriam Saam, also had a big personality. She worked for Goodwill Industries and once did a publicity stunt at Park City Center where she lived in a Goodwill box for two weeks to raise funds for the organization, as seen in a Newspapers.com clipping above. She also authored two books – the first of which she published in her ‘80s.

Saam says when he was a kid, his father told him never to gamble. You’ll have to tune in tonight to see if he took the advice.