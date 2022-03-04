Lancaster County has seen a handful of movies use the area as a filming location, from "Witness" to "Hello, Dolly!" and "Girl, Interrupted" to "Thomas and the Magic Railroad."

Now, another film joined that list.

Bullet Time Productions was in the county this week to shoot "Talons of the Phoenix," an action-centered movie taking place during World War II in Nazi-occupied Europe. The film used Stoudtburg Village in Adamstown as a double for 1940s Germany.

The cast is fronted by veteran actor Costas Mandylor, known for his starring role in the TV show "Picket Fences," as well as the "Saw" film franchise. Mandylor has taken in some of the local sites, recently dining at Kyma Seafood in nearby Stevens.