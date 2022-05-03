Hersheypark is just about unready to unwrap some fresh, Jolly Rancher-related rides.

On May 28, Jolly Rancher Remix and Mix'd Flavored by Jolly Rancher will officially open to the public.

Jolly Rancher Remix is a reimagined take on the Sidewinder coaster, which inverts six times and features five different, randomized rides. Mix'd Flavored By Jolly Ranchers is classified as a "family-focused" ride, which features a ride car that spins 360 degrees. Both rides are located within the Pioneer Frontier section of Hersheypark.

For more information on the new rides, as well as upcoming ticket pricing and hours, visit hersheypark.com.