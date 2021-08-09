Paul Fisher, 31, of New Holland, will be featured on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

The show is a sports entertainment competition where elite athletes test their endurance, grip and strength on a challenging obstacle course. Fisher advanced to the semifinals, which will air tonight.

Fisher and his friend Ivan King, 29, of Lititz, were on the June 28 quarterfinal show. After growing up Amish in Lancaster County, King and Fisher left the church as teenagers.

Fisher and King both train in King’s ‘Ninja barn’ located in Lititz. The barn has classic American Ninja Warrior obstacles that King and Fisher built, including a cliffhanger, the salmon ladder and a Mega Wall. Fisher and King showed the Ninja barn to LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this summer.

The duo are not the first people from Lancaster County to compete on “American Ninja Warrior,” but they are the first to get air time on the show. William John Schlageter from Lancaster city tried his luck on the “Ninja” course in 2019, and Kevin Kabakjian, Manor Township, participated in 2015.