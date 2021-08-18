CHESTER – Five years ago, when Paul and Veronica Semon purchased the house built in 1896, they knew it needed a few improvements.

What they didn't know was that their home would be featured on national television.

The Semons’ 100-year-old house will be featured in the first season of HGTV’s “Cheap Old House” at the end of August. The 10-episode series was inspired by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein’s Instagram @cheapoldhouses, which showcases properties that are intact and available for under $150,000.

According to the Daily Local News, the couple welcomed the Finkelsteins into to their home in February to shoot the episode.

During the filming that spanned 12 hours that day, the Finkelsteins toured the house to inquire about the various improvement that had been made.

With nearly 2 million followers, including celebrities like “Girls Gotta Eat” podcast hosts Rayna Greenburg and Ashley Hesseltine, the couple already had a strong following for the show’s premiere of back-to-back episodes on HGTV at 9 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

To accompany its debut on HGTV, the national TV show released its first four episodes to stream on discovery+ as a preview. Each Monday until Aug. 30, two additional new episodes will air on the Discovery, Inc. streaming service. She called the estate lawyer to purchase the house for $150,000 before her husband even saw the house, according to the Daily Local News. Since then, the couple replaced the house’s furnace, paid for repairs to the well system, rehabbed the kitchen and added a new roof. It was worth it, Veronica told the Daily Local News, as the house was recently appraised at $450,000. And they’re not done with it yet. The Semons still plan to replace the building’s vinyl siding and to restore the original siding underneath.