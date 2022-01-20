After several canceled performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" because of cast members contracting COVID-19, Fulton Theatre artistic director Marc Robin decided to do things a little different for its production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," which debuts tonight.

"Spelling Bee" is a musical comedy that focuses on a fictional spelling bee. But, there's a twist — four audience members will take part in the musical, which means part of the show is improvised.

It's a production with a lot of levity and interactivity, which makes it perfect for a time like this, Robin says.

"Just have the opportunity to go someplace and let it all go, and just let your hair down, so to speak, and laugh ... People who know the show are so grateful there's something light and happy that they can go to," Robin says.

But, there's a lot of hard work behind the scenes that fuel this happy, laughter-filled musical.

A production that relies on audience participation may appear as an interesting choice in the age of COVID-19, but Robin has a plan for how to keep actors and audience members safe.

Understudies, swing actors

The Fulton will take a route that Broadway embraced throughout the course of the pandemic, which is to hire more understudies and swing actors.

Understudies prepare for one or more main characters' roles in a production, so there is little pause if the main actor is sick or needs to take a day off. They are at the theater every night, just in case someone calls off.

Swing actors are performers who can fill in for multiple roles when there's an absence.

Actor Hugh Jackman recently praised a swing actor and understudy, Kathy Voytko, who in less than eight hours took on the lead role in "The Music Man" on Broadway, taking over for Sutton Foster in the role of Marian. (Fun fact: Voytko performed at the Fulton in 2017 as Dolly Tate in "Annie Get Your Gun.")

As a swing actor, Voytko knew eight separate characters' roles and was ready to perform them at a moment's notice.

Typically, swing actors will fill in for ensemble roles, or characters that aren't in main roles. They are on call, and don't come to the theater every night, just when they're needed.

“At the Fulton, we’ve always had understudies, but we’ve rarely had swings,” Robin says. In a normal production, the Fulton would have hired just a male and female understudy.

The last time they hired swing actors was for the 2017 production of "Newsies," which was physically demanding, Robin says.

For "Spelling Bee," Robin says the theatre hired five understudies and five swing actors. The theater wanted to be prepared if people had to take a night off from performing.

“That’s really the insurance policy we didn’t have in place for ‘Cinderella’ that we do have in place now, and will have in place moving forward," Robin says.

Brian Padgett, of south Florida, is an understudy covering the roles of Vice Principal Douglas Panch and student William Morris Barfee (pronounced Bar-FAY). He was in the production of "Cinderella," performing both in the ensemble and as an understudy for Lionel, the royal steward.

Padgett will be on standby in case the casted actors for Panch or Barfee can't perform.

"It's nerve-wracking, but necessary," Padgett says of the role. "I feel like, one, it's an honor for the Fulton to have faith in me to do it, and two, I know my purpose is a little higher in the sense that I have to be there to make sure the show keeps going."

A lot goes into being an understudy, including extensive note taking and observation of multiple characters.

"Thank God for technology, because ... before, you just wrote notes and prayed your brain recorded it," Padgett says. Now, it's easy to record audio and video, so if someone misses a rehearsal, they're still on track.

"It kind of takes faith in yourself," Padgett says. "In truth, it's just a lot of watching and observing the rehearsal, and at some point you get to do it, but you never get the same amount of time. They can't re-rehearse a whole cast."

The cast, composed of 19 actors, works together to keep everyone on track, however.

Padgett says that actors have a phrase: "Keep the curtain up!"

In other words, the show must go on.

Handling COVID-19

Seven actors, in total, contracted COVID-19 during the run of "Cinderella," which caused several show cancellations, Robin says.

"By the time we started getting into really creative situations, we were out of people,” Robin says.

Each theater has its own rules for handling COVID-19 cases in a given production. The Fulton Theatre is part of the Actors' Equity Association, a labor union for theater-based actors.

The union makes many of the rules, as far as COVID-19 regulations go. They require actors in a union-affiliated theatre to test three times per week for COVID-19, and a COVID-19 manager has to be employed for every production, according to the union's policy.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the Fulton does discreet, in-house contact tracing, and they will let each actor know their risk level, depending on how often they were around the actor who tested positive. Next actions range from taking an at-home rapid test to being pulled from the show for a night, depending on risk, Robin says.

"We’re taking it very seriously, because the last thing we want to do is have to disappoint our audiences again by not being able to do a performance because of something we could’ve prevented or avoided," Robin says.

All audience members are required to wear a mask, even the guest spellers, who won't come within six feet of the actors, Robin says. (They'll be off-stage, but still involved.)

And, at times, the audience will see masked actors walk on stage.

"I don’t want to say we’ve brought the elephant onto the stage, but, you know, we have," Robin says. "We’re doing this show without trying to pretend this is a show that exists outside the current climate. It exists very much inside the current climate."

In current times, everyone faces pressure of some kind, Robin says. In the play, kids feel pressure from their parents to perform in the spelling bee.

"So, here we are living in a world that’s all about pressure and safety and health, and now you get to go watch a completely different version," Robin says. "But pressure is pressure. How these kids handle it is, they sing and dance about it. It’s done in such a fun, interactive, buoyant way. Hopefully everyone will enjoy it.”