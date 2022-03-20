Bandleader Ricky Ricardo paces the floor on the stage of the Tropicana Club, searching for the woman who wrote him a note saying she wants him to help her break the news of a pending “blessed event” to her husband.

As he notices his wife sitting at a front table, Ricky’s mouth hangs agape as he realizes Lucy is the note-writer and he, himself, is the father-to-be. He sings to her, and the camera captures the tears shining in Lucy’s eyes as the couple presses their faces together.

The set and the studio audience seem to melt away, and for a brief moment, Lucy and Ricky disappear and in their place are Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, two of the biggest stars in America, privately celebrating their second child in front of a viewership of millions.

More than the chocolate factory, the grape-stomping or the Vitameatavegamin commercial, the pregnancy announcement is my favorite moment out of all 180 episodes of the sitcom “I Love Lucy.” It seems to reveal something so precious about its stars — how important having a family was to both of them.

It’s a moment that is elucidated by two recently released films about Ball and Arnaz and the wildly popular and influential show they built together — the Oscar-nominated feature “Being the Ricardos” and the Amy Poehler-helmed documentary, “Lucy and Desi.”

“I Love Lucy” has been a part of my cultural life for the more than six decades I’ve been alive. I’ve watched it since the early reruns in the ’60s that were aired so close to the original episodes’ 1950s production that they seemed contemporary rather than TV Land vintage.

I’ve watched the show since I was too young to understand that the concept of having a Cuban man with a prominent accent married to a white woman on a 1950s sitcom was seen as ground-breaking. It always seemed natural to me, because beloved characters Lucy and Ricky had helped normalize such diversity for the American audience.

Ricky sometimes spoke Spanish when he got excited. My mom spoke Czech in our home, while talking to her relatives on the phone. It apparently seemed more natural to me than it did to the TV execs of the time who were initially hesitant — as we see in these recent films — to cast Arnaz as Ball’s sitcom spouse.

Sometimes, knowing too much about what went on behind the scenes of a TV show or movie you love can color your viewing experience. I can’t remember when I first realized the wacky redhead and the Cuban bandleader on my TV screen had started divorce proceedings in real life as soon as their sitcom ended. But I know it made me sad, and caused me to watch the show differently for a while — perhaps searching for clues as to where it all went wrong.

But, in this case, it’s been interesting to watch these recent films, both available on Amazon Prime Video, to gain new insight into a showbiz story I thought I knew in total.

In “Being the Ricardos,” screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and a compelling cast that includes stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, tell the story of a momentous week during the second season of “I Love Lucy.” At that time, news broke in the gossip press that Lucy had signed a Communist Party registration form in the 1930s and that Arnaz may have been a philandering husband. Meanwhile, the production staff is grappling with how to deal with Ball’s real-life pregnancy on the show — in an age in which married couples on sitcoms slept in separate, socially distant twin beds and “pregnant” was not a word to be used on TV.

Though Sorkin has used a bit of artistic license in navigating these dramatic events, the story he tells is illuminating. It’s astonishing to realize that one of the most beloved and hilarious TV stars in America was threatened with an early and insidious form of cancel culture — potential blacklisting via the Communist-hunters of the House Un-American Activities Committee.

And it’s sad to ponder how things turned out, while watching the flashbacks to early years of the Ball-Arnaz marriage and seeing how desperately the stars strove to build a picket-fence home life.

Their daughter Lucie Arnaz, an executive producer on the film, explains it succinctly: Ball and Arnaz created a pioneering TV show and production company in order to work together and have a stable family life in California. But personal flaws and the pressures of creating an iconic, beloved show that was ground-breaking in its production innovations — plus running their own production company, Desilu, that eventually gave us the likes of “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” — granted them lasting fame but only ephemeral personal happiness.

If anyone knows what it took for Ball to create first-rate comedy moments on screen, to run a production company and even to be in a showbiz marriage that ends in divorce and co-parenting two kids, it’s “Lucy and Desi” director Poehler (formerly married to actor Will Arnett).

In the documentary, Poehler strikes a nice balance between letting Ball and Arnaz tell their own story — through extensive audio recordings Lucie Arnaz loaned to the production — and inviting commentary on their comedy legacy from the likes of Carol Burnett and Bette Midler.

My knowledge of Ball and Arnaz, their shows, their private lives and their legacy were deepened by watching the doc.

I knew Arnaz had come from Cuba, for example, but somehow never fully realized how violently his family was stripped of homes, ranches and an opulent lifestyle by the Cuban Revolution of 1933. Arnaz became a famous bandleader, sitcom star and studio executive after being a refugee who made a living cleaning out canary cages.

Learning little personal details about the couple through the doc, including how they bonded on early dates by talking about what it was like for each of them to be caring for their mothers, has given me a fuller picture of this already very public marriage that has seemingly been on TV in the background my whole life.

And both the feature and documentary have helped me better understand the drive, the talent, the creativity, the hard work, the personal challenges and the sacrifices that combined to produce a sitcom — and the influential Desilu studio — that stands the test of time.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.