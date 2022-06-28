If you’re traveling just south of Wilmington, Delaware, you may find yourself in a town you might mistake for some kind of Embassy Row because of the flags of four nations flying side by side on lampposts.

This is New Castle, Delaware, built on the Lenape people’s Native lands that Sweden, the Netherlands and Britain fought for control over in the 17th and 18th centuries. Like the rest of Delaware, the town was part of William Penn’s land holdings and leases in Pennsylvania, before Delaware declared its separation from both Britain and Pennsylvania in 1776.

New Castle is less than 90 minutes by car from Lancaster. It’s a town where William Penn looms large, as it’s where Pennsylvania’s founding father first set foot in the New World. A statue of Penn on the New Castle Green — a grassy area that once held a 17th-century jail and gallows as well as an outdoor market — offers photo ops for those of us from the Keystone State.

The New Castle Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a compact area on a grid of seven streets and five cross streets; in just a few hours of walking around town, you can experience a lot of history and architecture.

The town is filled with beautifully preserved 18th- and 19th-century buildings, both red brick townhouses and wooden ones in vivid colors from periwinkle blue to bright yellow to plum. It’s fun to take a peek between these homes into lovely private gardens.

As in many parts of historic New Castle, the streets are made of cobblestones and the sidewalks of brick; be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and watch how you tread. I stumbled a few times while my attention was more focused on buildings than the uneven spots in the sidewalk.

Things to do and see in historic New Castle, Delaware [photos]

