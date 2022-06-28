If you’re traveling just south of Wilmington, Delaware, you may find yourself in a town you might mistake for some kind of Embassy Row because of the flags of four nations flying side by side on lampposts.
This is New Castle, Delaware, built on the Lenape people’s Native lands that Sweden, the Netherlands and Britain fought for control over in the 17th and 18th centuries. Like the rest of Delaware, the town was part of William Penn’s land holdings and leases in Pennsylvania, before Delaware declared its separation from both Britain and Pennsylvania in 1776.
New Castle is less than 90 minutes by car from Lancaster. It’s a town where William Penn looms large, as it’s where Pennsylvania’s founding father first set foot in the New World. A statue of Penn on the New Castle Green — a grassy area that once held a 17th-century jail and gallows as well as an outdoor market — offers photo ops for those of us from the Keystone State.
The New Castle Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a compact area on a grid of seven streets and five cross streets; in just a few hours of walking around town, you can experience a lot of history and architecture.
The town is filled with beautifully preserved 18th- and 19th-century buildings, both red brick townhouses and wooden ones in vivid colors from periwinkle blue to bright yellow to plum. It’s fun to take a peek between these homes into lovely private gardens.
As in many parts of historic New Castle, the streets are made of cobblestones and the sidewalks of brick; be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and watch how you tread. I stumbled a few times while my attention was more focused on buildings than the uneven spots in the sidewalk.
1 of 59
These houses on The Strand in New Castle, Delaware, mark the entrance to Packet Alley.
The New Castle and Frenchtown Railroad Ticket Office stands in Battery Park, next to the Delaware River in New Castle, Delaware. The railroad, built in 1832, was one of the first railroads in the country. It extended from New Castle to Frenchtown on the Elk River, and was absorbed by the Delaware Railroad in 1856.
You can glimpse the Delaware River through Packet Alley in New Castle, Delaware. Packet boats from Philadelphia met stage coaches here to take passengers to Frenchtown, Maryland. A historical marker on the alley says such luminaries as Davey Crockett, Sam Houston, Stonewall Jackson, Oceola, Black Hawk, Daniel Webster, Henry Clay and Andrew Jackson passed this way.
Here are some of the furnishings in the Amstel House museum in New Castle, Delaware. You can tour the house, built in the 1730s and the residence of prominent citizen Dr. John Finney, by buying a ticket through the New Castle Historical Society.
The interior of the Immanuel Episcopal Church in New Castle, Delaware. George Ross, the father of Lancaster attorney George Ross (a signer of the Declaration of Independence) was the first rector here.
A mural of William Penn in the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware, gives an example of a version of history the 20th century owners of the house wanted to preserve. The new tour of the George Read House asks visitors to think about the lives of everyone who would have lived in the house — including enslaved persons — and consider the version of history the home's decor seeks to capture.
Things to do and see in historic New Castle, Delaware [photos]
New Castle, Delaware, the first town on which William Penn set foot in America, flies the flags of four nations — reflecting its complex heritage. It's filled with historic buildings, interesting stories from across the centuries and lovely spots for walking along the Delaware River. Here are a few images of the area from fall 2021 and spring 2022.
1 of 59
These houses on The Strand in New Castle, Delaware, mark the entrance to Packet Alley.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The Old Dutch House, 32 E. 3rd St., New Castle, Delaware, is an example of early architecture in New Castle. You can tour it through the New Castle Historical Society.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can enjoy a walk by the Delaware River at Battery Park in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can enjoy a walk by the Delaware River at Battery Park in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The New Castle and Frenchtown Railroad Ticket Office stands in Battery Park, next to the Delaware River in New Castle, Delaware. The railroad, built in 1832, was one of the first railroads in the country. It extended from New Castle to Frenchtown on the Elk River, and was absorbed by the Delaware Railroad in 1856.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT
You can glimpse the Delaware River through Packet Alley in New Castle, Delaware. Packet boats from Philadelphia met stage coaches here to take passengers to Frenchtown, Maryland. A historical marker on the alley says such luminaries as Davey Crockett, Sam Houston, Stonewall Jackson, Oceola, Black Hawk, Daniel Webster, Henry Clay and Andrew Jackson passed this way.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Here are some of the furnishings in the Amstel House museum in New Castle, Delaware. You can tour the house, built in the 1730s and the residence of prominent citizen Dr. John Finney, by buying a ticket through the New Castle Historical Society.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Houses in a variety of hues line Market Street in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The Hermitage is a nature area on the site of a former mansion on the outskirts of New Castle's historic area.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Waterfowl stand at the edge of the Delaware River, viewed from the Broad Dyke Wetlands Natural Area Trail.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The sun sets over the Broad Dyke Wetlands Natural Area, which you can access from the end of 2nd Street in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A fountain that could accommodate dogs and horses stands in the middle of the historic are in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
In 1824, the Marquis de Lafayette was a guest at a wedding between prominent families in the Van Dyke House on Delaware Street, New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The sun starts its descent over the streets of historic New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Multicolored homes stand along Market Street in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
On a nice day, walk the pier in Battery Park, on the Delaware River, in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
On a nice day, walk the pier in Battery Park, on the Delaware River, in New Castle, Delaware. You can get a spectacular view.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Houses come in a variety of colors in Historic New Castle.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A marker designates the area in which William Penn first set foot in Pennsylvania, about a block from the Delaware River.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT
You could spend the whole day looking at the varied building styles along Delaware Street in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Historic buildings stand along The Strand, a street near the Delaware River in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Decorative iron benches and brick sidewalks are a common sight around New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can peek into private gardens down brick pathways in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Here is the view of the Delaware River, across the vacant lawn across from the historic George Read House, in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Historic homes along the brick sidewalk in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Historic buildings in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The Marquis de Lafayette is said to have sat in this chair, now in the Amstel House museum in New Castle, Delaware, during a wedding at the nearby Van Dyke House.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
This shows the furnishings in a bedroom at the historic Amstel House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A mantel is decorated in the Dutch House in New Castle, Delaware. You can tour the home by visiting the New Castle Historical Society.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The back of the Dutch House museum in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Prominent citizens of New Castle, Delaware are buried in the churchyard at Immanuel Episcopal Church. At the historical society, you can get a map of some of the graves.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The interior of the Immanuel Episcopal Church in New Castle, Delaware. George Ross, the father of Lancaster attorney George Ross (a signer of the Declaration of Independence) was the first rector here.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The interior of Jessop's Tavern in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Colonial-era Jessop's Tavern is a great place for a meal on your first trip to New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Colorful historic homes are shown on a street in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A sign marks a spot near where William Penn first stepped on American soil, in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can see the Delaware River through the foliage in the gardens at the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Gardens at George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
This is one of the rooms at the George Read House & Gardens in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can walk in the gardens of the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can enjoy the flowers in the gardens of the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can walk in the gardens of the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
This is one of the rooms in the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware, which you can tour on weekends.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
This shows a kitchen in the colonial-era George Read House & Gardens in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A bathroom in the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware. You can tour the historic home, built at the end of the 18h century for George Read II and his family, and its gardens on weekends.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
This bedroom shows the furnishings of the final owners of the George Read House — preservationists Philip and Lydia Laird — in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A view of the Delaware River through windows in the historic George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A staircase in the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
A mural of William Penn in the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware, gives an example of a version of history the 20th century owners of the house wanted to preserve. The new tour of the George Read House asks visitors to think about the lives of everyone who would have lived in the house — including enslaved persons — and consider the version of history the home's decor seeks to capture.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
This is a room in the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware, which you can tour on weekends.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
You can tour the George Read House in New Castle, Delaware. The house tells the stories of three families who lived there, from the colonial era through the 20th century.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The historic Amstel House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The Old Courthouse in New Castle, Delaware, is one of the most prominent buildings in town.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
Dutch Colonial artifacts fill the Dutch House in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The Immanuel Episcopal Church stands on the public green in New Castle, Delaware.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT
This is the grave memorial of George Read in the Immanuel Episcopal churchyard in New Castle. Read was a signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
It's best to wear sturdy footwear when touring historic New Castle, Delaware. The cobblestone streets and brick sidewalks can be challenging to navigate.
MARY ELLEN WRIGHT | STAFF
The Mount Salem United Methodist Church is one of the early African American church buildings in New Castle, Delaware.