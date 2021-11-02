The arts are thriving in Marietta.

And with a concentration of artists in and near the river town, it's no surprise that a new gallery is opening right on Market Street.

MH Art Gallery & Studio will debut Friday, Nov. 5, from 4-7 p.m., as it shows off works from Marita Hines, an award-winning artist best known for her plein air works.

The gallery is the love child of Marietta Art Alive, a group of six artists who live in or near Marietta.

Marietta Art Alive is best known for its plein air art events and its events planned for Rivertownes PA USA, a nonprofit that focuses on preserving and celebrating the histories and arts of Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville.

The idea came to life because the Marietta Art Alive members wanted a better way to display their works locally.

"(Marietta has) always been a haven for artists," says member and spokesperson Linda Ross. "I don't know if it's the river or what, but its always been a mecca for artists. It's partly the landscape, the charming old houses. It's just an ambience here that attracts artists. We're building on that."

For now, the works displayed at the new gallery and studio will be from members of Marietta Art Alive, though they are considering taking on other artists in the future, says Ross.

It won't be the type of gallery that has a new artist every month, Ross says.

"We're just getting started," Ross says.

The gallery will kick off with several classes and workshops in the next few months, however.

Hines, the first artist featured in the new gallery, will teach a class on watercolor in November and January. Susan Davitti Darling will host a pop-up class about collages Wednesday, Nov. 10. (For registration, call 717-947-0751).

Melissa Carroll will host a workshop on how to add more effective color to one's artwork in January. All art instructors belong to Marietta Art Alive.

"Every one of these group members brings a very unique skill set," Ross says. "Each person adds a really important dimension to what we do."

For more information about Marietta Art Alive and the MH Art Gallery & Studio, visit mariettaartalive.com.