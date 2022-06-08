If you watch the newly released film "Hustle" on Netflix, a few scenes may have a familiar setting.

Last October and November, Adam Sandler and the production company behind "Hustle" filmed in Coatesville Intermediate High School's gymnasium.

In exchange, the Chester County-based high school received a new scoreboard and $81,170, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Debbie Wygent reported.

"Hustle" is a fictional sports drama about a basketball recruiter for the Philadelphia 76ers (Sandler) who, after many failed years of trying, finds a basketball star worth risking his career to bring on the team.

Sandler and basketball star LeBron James produced the movie together. Much of it was filmed in Philadelphia.

During production, Sandler got recruited to play three basketball games with NBA stars Trae Young, Aaron Gordon, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Jordan Clarkson at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia.

Imhotep assistant coach Stan Williams organized the game, though no one expected Sandler to be close by. Williams recognized him and invited him to play some games, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Hustle" is now available to watch on Netflix.