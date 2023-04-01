On March 29, 2021, a fresh Monday morning, nine days into spring, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Neil King Jr. stepped out the front door of his Washington, D.C., home, where he and his wife have lived for 22 years, and began walking to the park.

Central Park.

In New York City.

King’s 26-day, 330-mile walk took him through D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York — including a stop in Lancaster County.

Along the way, he met people with vastly different views, beliefs and ways of living than his own and he strove to meet them on common ground.

“My real desire (with) taking that walk was to go about it in a slow, attentive way and as free of judgment as possible,” said King, 63, who worked at the Wall Street Journal for 20 years. “And make up my own mind about what was going on in that stretch of the country and what I kind of could derive from that about the country overall.”

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” is King’s account of his monumental walk, which includes his time in Lancaster County where he stopped for a few days about halfway through his journey.

On his way north to Lancaster, as he passed through York County, King encountered a proselytizing die-hard Trump supporter and anti-abortion auctioneer. King writes that he found himself talking to the man "across what we now call a cultural divide." But rather than letting their differing opinions come between them, King found common ground over the man's enthusiasm for antique tractors and his hypnotic auctioneer's prattle.

In Lancaster County, King allowed himself to be wowed by the Susquehanna River as he shared an Easter Sunday boat ride to see the petroglyphs — some of the oldest evidence of human life in this country.

He lunched at LancasterHistory with president Tom Ryan and vice president Robin Sarratt, during which he discussed the pitiful presidency of James Buchanan and the admirable acts of abolitionist Thaddeus Stevens: historical figures on different ends of the political spectrum who lived through one of the country’s most divisive eras.

Later, he made his way north to Ephrata where he caught a coed softball game at the Farmersville Mennonite School and basked in the sounds of the student choir’s performance of a pair of beautiful hymns.

In a lot of ways, those two hymns were the spiritual turning point of the walk, King said in a video trailer for “American Ramble” posted on his website.

On April 4, which is coincidentally Thaddeus Stevens’ birthday, King returns to Lancaster County to launch “American Ramble.” He’ll appear at the Ware Center for Performing Arts in downtown Lancaster for a book signing and talk hosted by LancasterHistory. The event is free and open to the public, but advanced tickets are recommended to guarantee a seat at the program.

“I think it's a beautifully written account of walking a portion of, what I think of as, the spine of colonial America,” said Ryan.

“The book is a real important reminder of how important it is for us to slow down and really be where we are,” Ryan continued. “And to take seriously our role on the planet, both in terms of how we organize ourselves socially and politically, but also how we're caring for or failing to care for the planet.”

Preparing for the walk

King’s walk came at a time of national and personal crises.

Initially, King planned his walk for the spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns nixed that idea. A year later, when he finally did set out of his home, located nine blocks from the U.S. Capitol, it was just mere months after an angry mob attacked that very building on Jan. 6. The attack was powerful and disturbing evidence of a nation confused, angry and divided.

“These divisions are based on abstractions oftentimes,” King said. “People are increasingly spending incredible amounts of attention focusing on things that are far away and kind of mythological. Things that are being echoed on their somewhat tribal television networks — selected curated inputs that someone else is putting into their head for a reason.”

The real world, King said, is the world that’s outside your door.

In the years leading up to the walk, King’s body suffered its own kind of insurrection as his cells uncontrollably divided and he spent years being treated for esophageal cancer. The cancer had imbued King with a new and profound sense of time.

He pondered the paradoxes of time and how the past and the future are wrapped up in the present, as he read poems from T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets.” And in true journalistic fashion, King spent months arranging contacts to interview along the way, planning, reading and researching.

“I downloaded, I don’t know, 100 texts from the Library of Congress. Their website contains all the travel logs that travelers wrote when they came to the United States in the 19th century,” says King. “It's fantastic and they're all there to be downloaded. There's just so many of them — the famous ones by Alexis de Tocqueville and Charles Dickens, but there's so many by all these writers that everyone has essentially forgotten. I was fascinated by those accounts.”

He read other entries in the canon of “walking” literature like W.G. Sebald’s “The Rings of Saturn” and Basho’s “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.” He obsessed over the idea of reaching Lancaster County to meet Amos Hoover at the Muddy Creek Farm Library in Ephrata and see a copy of “Martyrs Mirror.” The 17th century book details bloody persecutions of Christians and, according to King, is the largest single volume published in early America. He researched the history of the land and its people from the earliest inhabitants like the Algonquins and Susquehannocks, to the Dutch, English and German settlers. He read about war, religion, lives and deaths. He thought about the current state of our country, its past, present and future.

Then he set out.

“Ahead of me,” King writes in “American Ramble,” “… stood the glistening monuments, the ruins, the river valleys, the proud farms, the abandoned railroad tracks, the battlefields, the grave markers. The malls, distribution warehouses, freeways, IHOPS, Taco Bells.”

“Time present and time past are both perhaps present in time future and time future contained in time past,” T.S. Eliot wrote in his poem “Burnt Norton” from his book “Four Quartets.” That book, along with a few other slim volumes, made its way into King’s monkish rucksack containing just a few changes of clothes, maps, a laptop and some snacks for his walk.

Finding meaning in the journey

King’s research and spiritual outlook lent a unique perspective to his walk.

“One of my messages,” said King, “is if you go even on a short walk, but you bring meaning with you, which is to say, (if) you've done prior thought, you've done prior study, you've read up on (the location), then the places you go repay you in kind with even more meaning. It's a reciprocal thing.”

For King, this was more than a walk; it was a pilgrimage of sorts. And he vowed, as he writes in “American Ramble,” to honor and respect what he saw. To pay attention — to the people along the way, the feeling of the sun on his face and the wind through the fresh leaves on the trees.

Walking as meditation was something King was familiar with from his younger years studying with Buddhist monks in Tibet.

“I really become an evangelist for attentiveness I think more than anything,” said King. “Attention is almost a religious practice.”

“Attention,” King quotes the late poet Mary Oliver in his book, “is the beginning of devotion.”

“I was fascinated by his decision to discover our area on foot,” said Leroy Hopkins, a retired professor of German at Millersville University, who spoke with King when he stopped in Lancaster. “When we travel by car, bus, train or plane, we miss a lot of our history and material culture.”

King agrees.

“That gap between walker and driver is a truly profound one,” King said. “I'm not expecting everyone to walk out their door on a long ramble, but some equivalent of that, even if it's just for a day or two, in a similar open-minded, open-hearted fashion can be pretty transformative.”

In “American Ramble,” King does an excellent job of giving readers some secondhand transformation. Alongside King’s keen journalistic observations and fascinating historical anecdotes, a palpable sense of joy and excitement springs from in his prose. When King sees the Susquehanna he lets out a loud whoop.

“In a way when I walked out my door,” King said, “It was like, I am going to give myself freedom to be utterly blown away and excited when I arrive at places that I should be blown away and excited by.”