Books currently make up a lot of my personality.

I've always been an avid reader; you'd have to drag me from the school library, as I was always nose deep in the newest book with a pretty cover.

Nowadays, that obsession looks like endless thrift hauls and one-too-many trips to Barnes & Noble, Lancaster indie bookstore Pocket Books and Delaware-based indie bookstores Bethany Beach Books and Browseabout Books at Rehoboth Beach.

To me, there's nothing better than starting a brand new book when the temperatures finally begin to cool down.

Here are four recommendations for books to add to your to-be-read list (commonly referred to online as TBR) this fall, with recommendations in four different genres.

Contemporary Fiction: 'Shark Heart' by Emily Habeck

Very few books have had as much impact on me as recent debut novel "Shark Heart" by Emily Habeck.

The story follows Wren and Lewis, newlyweds whose lives are turned upside down when Lewis discovers he's slowly transforming into a great white shark. Wren and Lewis must navigate a changing life with an incurable disease that will assuredly separate the two once Lewis' transformation is completed.

While the premise makes it sound like an odd science-fiction novel, it easily translates for any reader. In a recent Instagram post about the book, Pocket Books co-owner Jessica Callahan said the book was a good metaphor for palliative care and how to handle grief for incurable diseases.

Habeck's theater background comes across clearly with how she formats her book: some pages are written like play scripts, and most chapters are just a page or two long. Some chapters are a sentence long. The formatting of the book is as much of a character as Wren and Lewis.

It's a tender book, full of love and grief, as well as coping in hard times. It's perfect for people who need a good cry, or need to untangle their complicated feelings with grief by way of escapism.

Thriller: 'The Only One Left' by Riley Sager

"The Only One Left" raises the question: what if infamous accused murderer Lizzie Borden lived to old age and needed a nurse?

That's the story's inspiration, anyway.

Sager's seventh novel introduces Kit, a live-in caregiver with a potentially dark past of her own, who was assigned to care for Lenora Hope, a known recluse accused of murdering her family.

Within a few days, Lenora, who can not speak or move beyond using one of her hands, writes to Kit on a typewriter saying she wants to tell Kit everything. To that point, Lenora had not talked about her past.

This novel masterfully uses the "unreliable narrator" trope, giving the reader a sense of unease as they attempt to figure out the truth amid Kit and Lenora's half truths.

With Sager's signature twists and turns, this book leaves you guessing until the end.

"The Only One Left" is a perfect pre-Halloween read, featuring spooky elements, crime, a gothic mansion and characters with dark secrets.

Memoir: 'Crying in H Mart' by Michelle Zauner

Memoirs are profoundly powerful, as more often than not the writer is addressing you, the reader, and telling you a story.

Sometimes, that story embarks on a spindly path of hardships that lead to a better life ahead, and sometimes the story wallows in heavy feelings that are too hard to describe in a mere Instagram post.

I have a bad habit of diving into a book before reading its summary — it's more enjoyable to experience a story firsthand. So, when I picked up "Crying in H Mart," I didn't know there would be a few parallels to my own life.

The book, written by indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast lead singer Michelle Zauner, chronicles Zauner's experience with her mom's death.

We have that in common. I lost my mom when I was 18, when she was just 39 years old. Zauner was 25 when her mom died from pancreatic cancer.

Zauner wrote a book that serves as a beautiful tribute to her mom, but also delves into the messy, complicated feelings that sometimes are only illuminated by loss.

Growing up Korean American also adds a layer of depth to Zauner's memoir, as it shows how her cultural ties impacted her grieving process.

It's definitely an important read for those who need some time to sit with their big feelings.

Magical Realism: 'The Wishing Game' by Meg Shaffer

If "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" was one of your favorite movies, "The Wishing Game" might be your next new obsession.

Though, instead of a mastermind in a chocolate factory, it's a reclusive author on an island.

Author Jack Masterson wrote one of the most popular children's series, "Clock Island." No one has heard from him in years.

Teacher's aide Lucy Hart, lifelong lover of the "Clock Island" series, desperately wants to adopt one of her orphaned students, but doesn't have the financial means.

That is, until Jack offers the opportunity of a lifetime: A chance to win the new "Clock Island" book, of which only one copy was made. If Lucy were able to win it, and sell it, she'd have more than enough money to adopt her student.

Lucy, and a few other contestants, have to compete to win the book.

"The Wishing Game" is tenderhearted and whimsical, and by the end, all the characters feel like a big, dysfunctional found family.

It's a warm hug in book form.

Mickayla Miller is an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.