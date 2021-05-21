As the weather warms, a visit to one of the handful of alpaca farms in and around Lancaster may be the perfect way to beat the cooped-up feeling that dominated the last year. Between the bucolic farmland, fresh air, and arguably some of the cutest faces on four legs, meeting a herd of alpacas is balm for the soul for young and old alike.

“We just want people to have a good time and get the full alpaca experience,” said Kevin Zurin of Eastland Alpacas in Mount Joy. “They will leave here not liking alpacas, but loving them!”

That is no exaggeration standing among a docile group of colorful, calm alpacas.

“Each alpaca has a distinct personality,” explained Donna Longnecker, from her female-run, family farm Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim. She keeps her herd below 30 animals, “so I know each one and can pick up if something is a little off.” She said they are stoic animals and “hide everything until the last minute” so it’s important to know what’s normal behavior for each animal to keep them healthy.

Activities for kids (and adults)

Longnecker, a retired nurse, has been in the alpaca business since 2004. Her barn was built with her height in mind, so the hay holder and tables are a bit low to the ground. She does an alpaca head count each morning and “sometimes the resident deer give me a couple extra momentarily,” she chuckled. Chickens also meander among the alpacas.

Graystone Ridge Alpacas offers several interactive events like Date Night and Ladies Night, which include feeding the alpacas and taking them on a nature walk and making a nifty craft with alpaca fiber. Alpaca Summer Camp for Grown-ups is on July 3.

The ever-popular Summer Camp for Kids, is a weeklong immersive experience from 9 a.m. to noon daily in June. Longnecker said that kids learn in a hurry to walk slower and keep their voices lowered around the alpacas.

“They do their chores (at camp) and get dirty,” she said. “Some kids tiptoe around the first day, but by the next day they slide into it.”

Filled with felt-making crafts and snuggling with alpacas, it can be a game changer for kids.

“They’ll be walking their alpaca with one hand with a chicken in the other hand — they like the chickens too,” she added.

About alpacas

Alpacas are a member of the camelid family, which also includes camels, llamas, guanacos and vicuñas. Alpacas are bred for their dense, soft, hypoallergenic, fiber — called wool on other animals — which is used in a broad array of products. The animals get sheared once a year, and the fiber is cleaned and sorted. It can be used in crafts, clothing, yarn, rugs, blankets and winter gear.

Males produce about 8 pounds and females about 5 pounds of marketable fiber from their coats each year, according to the National Zoo.

There are no wild alpacas — they are considered domesticated versions of vicuñas, a South American ruminant that lives high in the Andes Mountains, making them well adapted to Pennsylvania winters. While the heftier, taller llama may be used as pack animals, alpacas are primarily raised for their prized soft fiber. Alpacas weigh between 120 and 200 pounds with a life span of 20 years. When they are feeling frisky, alpacas may “pronk,” a joyful skipping behavior.

One burning question many people have about alpacas is: Do they spit? Yes, they do, but rarely, and mostly just at each other when there’s a tussle or they feel threatened. However, if you should get caught in the spray, you may experience an unmistakable odor.

“Once you smell it, you can’t unsmell it,” said Christy Deihm, owner of Positively Alpaca Farm in Mohnton, Berks County.

Deihm specializes in private farm tours with her herd of seven animals. Guests join a mom alpaca and her youngster in a pen, and even little kids enjoy the experience she said. Her farm is nestled in the woods. It’s a great opportunity to “take a break from the craziness of life” she said.

“Being with the alpacas, why we have them, why they’re important, and all the products that come from them” are all part of the guest experience, Deihm says.

How to visit

Eastland Alpacas, run by Sue and Kevin Zurin, is a 30-acre “full-service farm” providing “friendly, tame, leadable animals that are easy to work with” from top-notch bloodlines for sale, as well as follow-up support, according to their website. Buyers often come back to get feed and hay as well, said Kevin. Currently, they have 85 alpacas, along with a gaggle of affectionate barn cats.

They offer engaging tours on Saturdays, sharing alpaca facts like there are 22 different colors of alpaca; gestation is about 11.5 months; females give birth to a cria weighing 16 to 22 pounds; they are weaned in about six months. “They love to be moms,” Sue said. “Our oldest alpaca had a baby when she was 20 years old — we named it Chance.”

Another burning question: What’s the difference between a llama and an alpaca? Eastland has two llamas that illustrate two major differences. Llamas have large, banana-shaped ears and they are significantly larger than the alpaca.

Sue said that occasionally, guests on tours are so enamored of the animals that they end up buying a couple alpacas for their kids. Alpacas make excellent pets for someone with enough space and shelter for them. It should be noted that they are herd animals and need companionship of at least one other alpaca to thrive, according to the National Zoo. They easily learn to walk on a lead, jump in and out of vehicles, cush (sit down), and obey other simple commands.

Every alpaca farm is different, but one thing they have in common is that they all require an appointment before you drop in. An online search for “alpaca farms near me” will get you headed in the right direction. “We all have different niches, each farm complements the others,” Longnecker said. “Register for events online and contact us ahead of time before showing up.”