For almost an hour on Sunday, April 16, Buchanan Park became a meditative concert space.

Close to 20 musicians from in and around Lancaster County gathered to play composer Terry Riley’s influential composition “In C.” Violinist Christopher Brooks organized the free concert with financial assistance from the Lancaster County Community Foundation and a Music Performance Trust Fund grant from the Local 294 Greater Lancaster chapter of the American Federation of Musicians union.

“In C” is famously composed of 53 musical phrases, which the musicians are free to play at different times and as many times as it feels right within the piece.

Families, couples, dog walkers and random passersby alike gathered around the circle of musicians in advance of the 4 p.m. start time. At a previous rehearsal, Brooks said he wanted audience members to feel comfortable walking in and around the musicians as they played to appreciate the piece, and perhaps music in general, with more intention.

Brooks gave a short introduction, and the musicians started playing.

The crowd, consisting of a couple dozen people, almost immediately started walking inside the swirling swell of brass and string instruments. Percussionist Ed Haggard sat in the middle of the musical nucleus, counting out the tempo of 108 beats per minute on various instruments.

Once the show began, I started wandering the outside of the circle before closing in on certain clusters of instruments. Due to the piece’s natural impermanence, a cacophonous harmony was only ever seconds away from a beautiful melody line piercing the air, and vice versa.

Some musicians positioned themselves into clusters, which helped to create a feeling that you were only ever a few feet away from a slightly different song and emotional resonance, all within the same composition.

Though the weather forecast threatened rain at points during the weekend, the performers were blessed with a somewhat cloudy day that occasionally broke out in full sunshine.

Surely the sun was shining in “C,” too.

While Brooks encouraged people to listen and refrain from talking, the occasional bit of ambient sound couldn’t be avoided. At one point, a woman walked through with her bicycle, with the subtle “click-click-click” of the bike chain creating something of a polyrhythm against the quarter-note percussion. Young children, fascinated by Haggard’s percussion, sat awed at points, before getting up to run between the other musicians.

While some musicians had to sit due to the constraints of their instruments, others like Brooks, trombonist Rob Spence, and tuba player Mark Dundore occasionally rose from their chairs to bring the music directly to onlookers, successfully completing a role reversal. As I stood inside the circle with my eyes closed at one point, I felt, heard and then subsequently watched as Brooks and Spence did a circle around me, with Dundore not far behind.

As one of the first notable pieces of ambient music, “In C” doesn’t feature a huge finale or any particularly grand, dramatic moments throughout its runtime, which wound up being 53 minutes (because of the fluid nature of the piece, the length of each performance varies). However, what it lacks in flourishes, it more than makes up for in brief moments of transcendence.

Those moments could be found throughout the piece, whether it was the low-end rumble of Michael Vitale slowly moving his bow across his stand-up bass, or the husband-and-wife duo Rick and Cheryl Staherski adding intrigue with superb flourishes on trombone and French horn, respectively.

The whole affair was a reminder of the effect that music can have on a person, and the joy playing it can bring, too. Rick Ferrarelli, another participating musician and bass clarinetist of Lancaster rock band Big Fat Meanies, said at performance’s end that he had wanted to play the piece for a long time. Despite his nervousness, he said it was a great scene to take in.

At a rehearsal before Sunday’s performance, the musicians were instructed to play until their parts were finished, which led to each musician quietly putting down their instruments until just Dundore was left playing a few low notes on the tuba, and then silence.

Even after an almost hour performance of a single song, the audience not only gave a rapturous applause, but was also still in the mood for a joke or two.

“Encore!” one audience member cried. “Do you know anything in G?”