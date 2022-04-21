George Steinmetz, a regular contributing photographer to the National Geographic and the New York Times Magazine, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address during Hourglass’s "Food for Thought: The Future of Food & Agriculture" event on April 27.

Steinmetz, best known for his aerial photography, has explored and photographed regions across the globe, from the Amazon rainforest to the Sahara Desert — and images of farmers and farmland in Lancaster County.

The photogapher's Instagram account has more than 1 million followers. He recently appeared on an episode of the Disney+ show "Welcome to Earth" with Will Smith, tracking wildebeest migration across the Serengeti Desert.

During the community forum dedicated to food, agriculture, community, environment and the future, Steinmetz will discuss his “Feed the Planet” project. “Feed the Planet” is Steinmetz’s examination of how the world can feed the expanding population without converting more of the Earth to farmland.

“With the global population expected to reach 9.7 billion by the year 2050, combined with the rising standard of living in rapidly developing nations, it is estimated that we will have to double the global food supply,” says a statement on the "Feed the Planet" project from Steinmetz’s website.

His photo essay project explores how food is produced so people can make more informed decisions about what goes on their plate.

Steinmetz’s powerful but artful photographs of farmland and food processing plants add a striking human and environmental layer to the “Feed the Planet” story that often can’t be captured by statistics alone.

The Food for Thought program will feature additional speakers talking about subjects ranging from biodiversity and local food, Chesapeake Bay oyster reef restoration, vertical farming and hydroponics and more.

"Lancaster County has long been considered a national leader in agriculture and a destination for foodies. In recent weeks rising food costs and avian flu have put food and agriculture front and center in our discourse. But the reality is, every bite of food we take connects us to our community in so many ways-- our health, our shared resources, and our economy," says Diana Martin, executive director of Hourglass. "The Food for Thought Forum will inform and inspire conversation around all the ways our food system is interconnected and how we can use it to improve our community."

The event begins with a reception at 5 p.m. and continues with Steinmetz’s keynote speech and addition speakers from 6-8:30 p.m. A post event networking opportunity will take place at C’est La Vie Bistro at 18 N. Market St. in Lancaster.

Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased at hourglasslancaster.org.