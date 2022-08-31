Want to see recent movies like "The Invitation," "Bodies Bodies Bodies," "Nope" or "Minions: The Rise of Gru" for just $3?

You don't have to wait for those titles to come out on streaming platforms.

In celebration of National Cinema Day this Saturday, many movie theaters across the United States will offer all movies, and all showtimes, for just $3 a ticket. The deal applies exclusively to movies on Saturday.

Here are the locations that will offer $3 movie tickets, according to National Cinema Day's website.

- Regal Manor, 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

- Kendig Square Movies 6, 2600 Willow Street Pike N., Willow Street

- Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz

LNP|LancasterOnline sent inquiries to other local theaters, and this post will be updated if they confirm participation in the deal.

For more information, contact your closest local theater or visit nationalcinemaday.org.