The Star Barn at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown offers visitors a chance to celebrate two major holidays this weekend.

The National Christmas Center opens for one day only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Tickets to the one-day-only National Christmas Center event includes admission The Star Barn Village July 4th Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Guests looking to escape the sweltering summer temperatures can explore 18,000 square feet of Christmas lights, decorations, trees, stores and more at the National Christmas Center on July 2, and then return for some summer fun for an impressive fireworks display on July 4.

Read more about the National Christmas Center, which reopened at the Stone Gables Estate in November of 2021, here.

Tickets for the National Christmas Center’s July 2 event are $22 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-17 and free for those ages 4 and under. Tickets must be purchased at StoneGablesEstate.com. Guests can park at the parking lots at 48 Industrial Road in Elizabethtown and take a 5-minute shuttle ride to the National Christmas Center. Shuttles depart every 30 minutes and the last shuttle leaves at 4 p.m.

The July 4 event features local artisans, live entertainment, a petting zoo, kids’ activities, yard games, fire pits, food trucks, ice cream, wine from Waltz Vineyards and beer from Cox Brewing Company.