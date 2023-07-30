This summer’s biggest movie releases brought us “Oppenheimer,” a real-life thriller about a weapon that could save and possibly destroy humanity, and “Barbie,” a musical comedy about a doll that thinks she’s solved but actually set back equal rights.

While some people have turned the movies into a double-feature, my version of Barbenheimer pairs “Barbie” with “Mild Vertigo,” a newly translated Japanese novel. I haven’t come up with a cute mashup name for these two works that dig into the paradoxes of being a woman. (No spoilers ahead for either film or the book.)

“Mild Vertigo” is narrated by Natsumi, a stay-at-home mom tending to her apartment in Tokyo. We hear voices of neighbors gossiping over the minute differences in the neighborhoods’ apartments A-F. We hear the chatter of birds outside the windows and from Natsumi’s past. And we hear her thoughts, a running commentary of the minutiae in her boring life. What to buy. How to clean. Her days are nothing and everything.

Her stream of consciousness with sentences stretching several pages reminds me of modernist writers like Gertrude Stein from a century ago. Mieko Kanai wrote “Mild Vertigo” in 1997. The English translation was released this spring, leaving me wondering what’s really changed — not stylistically, but the subtext.

As I write this, I heard the chime of Beepy, the robot vacuum, and paused to empty it and saw the swim bag next to the trashcan and made sure it has my daughter’s swimsuit, the one with long sleeves to protect her from the sun, and water shoes and sunscreen for today’s swim class. (Will it be canceled because there’s a 60% chance of rain? How will the teacher reach out about a cancellation? We’ve emailed but does she check her email often? Can she check it when she spends her day in the pool?) Should I roast some vegetables now when nobody’s in the hot kitchen and was this vacuum a stupid splurge even if it was a Prime Day deal and that review site said it was good and it has cleaned more than any adult has in a while and why do people care about how clean a floor is? Do I care about the people who do care?

Natsumi’s banal narrative exposes what’s beneath the performance of life, maintaining appearances.

In “Barbie,” the Barbies rule and run Barbieland. They can do anything so they do everything. Their days may not be filled with keeping house and caregiving but they’re still Sisyphean.

“This is the best day ever. So was yesterday and so is tomorrow and every day from now until forever,” says stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) during a fabulously sparkly choreographed dance.

Her day is just like how kids play. No water in the shower or milk in the carton. No need to walk down the stairs when you can float down to the ground for a fun day at the beach. Her days are nothing and everything. When things start to change, Barbie wants nothing more than a normal day that ends, as every day ends, with a girls night.

Kenergy aside, a pivotal moment in “Barbie” is the monologue of Gloria (America Ferrera) about the ridiculousness of the double standards woman juggle. The original monologue was written by director Greta Gerwig with notes from Ferrera and took almost 30 takes to capture.

It’s a message that has brought viewers to tears and in the film, inspired stereotypical Barbie out of her hopelessness into action.

“By giving voice to the cognitive dissonance required to be a woman under the patriarchy, you robbed it of its power,” Barbie says.

These two works give a voice to what’s unsaid: the unrealistic expectations, the mental labor of caregiving, the adjustments under the gaze. Perhaps they’re real-life thrillers about something that could save humanity.