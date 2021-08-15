Quite often to outsiders, Lancaster can be the brunt of many jokes.

“Do you ride a horse and buggy to work?”

“Will your house have electricity?”

With all the stereotypes, I didn’t really know what I was going to be getting into when I started my internship at LNP | LancasterOnline. I’m from Franklin County, and I’ve always liked to explore and try new things, so I went into each story assignment I got with an open mind.

And I’m so glad I did.

With each article I wrote, I was able to immerse myself in Lancaster’s rich history and culture. But what I didn’t see coming was the vast arts and entertainment scene Lancaster has to offer.

I took a Fraktur art class at the PA Guild of Craftsmen in June, discovering the whimsical, fun folk art of the Pennsylvania Dutch. By no means am I an artist, but I thoroughly enjoyed the course taught by Emily Smucker-Beidler, and my “teacher reward” tulip painting sat at my desk in the LNP | LancasterOnline office all summer.

On the same Saturday morning of the Fraktur art class, I put my history and entertainment skills to the test at the Red Rose Blue Star Moms’ scavenger hunt around Lancaster Cemetery. The fundraiser benefited the organizations’ efforts to repair and restore veterans’ headstones in the cemetery. My story previewed the event, but I absolutely needed to check out the creative fundraiser myself.

A couple weeks after the art class and scavenger hunt, I was able to attend the Luke Bryan concert at Hersheypark Stadium – the first in-person concert held at the stadium in over a year. As a country music fan myself, I was able to feel the excitement and pure joy live music brings to our area. (In fact, I told one of my friends I was covering the concert, and their response was, “Wait. You got PAID to do that?”)

I also wrote about self-taught teenage artist J.J. Roach – a 17-year-old from Manheim who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 5. Joe’s intricate, abstract art work was featured at Hershey Gardens at the end of July, but his story also taught us about artistic expression and overcoming challenges.

And, imagine my surprise when I was flipping channels one evening and saw Ivan King and Paul Fisher, two Lancaster County men who left the Amish community as teenagers, appear on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.” Meeting them, and seeing the “Ninja barn” in person where they train was truly a delight.

And full disclosure: I may be biased, because Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation president Dave Wauls is my uncle. But, the organization’s Summer Music Series is what a small-town American summer is all about.

Lancaster County is rich in entertainment. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us all a lot of things about ourselves, but it taught me to take the time to put things in perspective and recognize all the little things that make our lives special.

I wrote many interesting stories during my time here — way too many to mention in a single column — and I cherished every single one of them. Each story was a completely new adventure, and I learned a lot about Lancaster through each person I met.

After I wrote a story about the Lancaster Community Concert Association closing its doors after 90 years of bringing musical entertainment to the area, organization president May Y. Roth wrote me an email thanking me for my piece.

“Hope your Lancaster internship continues to bring you many interesting stories,” she wrote. “And you find enough reasons to make Lancaster home someday.”

Lancaster is truly an extraordinary place. No matter where I go, I hope I am able to continue doing what I love to do — finding interesting stories that make a community special.

Kellen Stepler is the 2021 features intern at LNP|LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.