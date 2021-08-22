A character in an A.S. Byatt novel advises her hair stylist, an admirer of Henri Matisse’s work, to read the definitive book on the subject, Lawrence Gowing’s “Matisse.” On subsequent visits to the salon, she finds that he didn’t heed her advice. I’m glad I did.

Before reading Gowing’s book, I’d have said my favorite artists were John Singer Sargent, Andrew Wyeth and any of the impressionists and post-impressionists. Realism is captivating and accessible.

I’d have said Matisse was the guy who let his color palette run wild; who painted patterns; who did lots of nudes, giving women simplified faces (or no faces at all); and ended his career doing paper cutouts.

On the surface, these things may be true, but further reading gave me an understanding of his vision and struggles. I’m not going to review the book, but share a few things I learned.

First, I learned that Matisse could paint lovely realism and that he was tenacious and didn’t let art school rejections stop him from painting.

Associated with the “fauves,” a derisive term coined by art critics that translates as “wild beasts,” Matisse led the movement, which used color for color’s sake. One of his paintings from this fauvism period, “Portrait de Madame Matisse,” has a vertical green area of paint dividing the left and right halves of the face. In 1905 this must indeed have seemed brutish.

The fauves opened up color use for all artists, so that from our perspective in 2021, that green line doesn’t faze us. From the art world, to advertising (The Obama “Hope” poster), to architecture, to fashion (color-block sweaters and Marimekko sheets), pop culture has embraced bright and flat color use and simple design.

Matisse included patterns in his work from early in his career. In some of his works there are competing patterns from wallpaper, oriental rugs, clothing and furniture. Often, the figures appear to be negative space in these realms.

The busyness of these paintings is starkly contrasted with some of his primitive paintings, which had a limited color palette and large areas of unmodulated color. Yes, artists go through phases. But here’s the rub. Matisse was painting these styles simultaneously.

He did move on through styles, dabbling briefly in pointillism and cubism, but he seemed to yo-yo between primitive figures and realistic plasticity.

He painted “Le Bonheur de vivre” with its outlined faceless figures and areas of cheery color in 1905-06; and “La danse” in 1909 with a limited palette of three colors: flat red for the dancers’ flesh on a green and blue field.

In this same span of years were many still-life paintings and portraits full of patterns and wallpaper that threatened to overtake the picture. Matisse wasn’t focused on composition, but on color. It all comes back to color.

The nudes were sometimes shaded and modeled, sometimes outlined and filled with a single color (yellow, red, pink). The breasts could be shaded and articulated, or merely two arcs, or even full outlined circles.

Matisse was searching to express himself in the briefest manner with a goal of purity in painting. In “Notes of a Painter,” which he published in 1908, he said, “If I put a black dot on a sheet of white paper the dot will be visible no matter how far I stand away from it — it is a clear notation; but beside this dot I place another one, and then a third. Already there is confusion.”

Matisse also created sculpture. He struggled with it and the “Le dos” series, four slabs created between 1909 and 1929, each a view of a nude woman seen from behind, become increasingly primitive. “Nu de dos IV” is two disembodied halves, loaves in a sense, that remind me of Henry Moore. Matisse created these for himself, and they were never exhibited in his lifetime.

Matisse began painting at 21, while convalescing from appendicitis, and near the end of his life, while undergoing treatment for cancer, took up creating works from cut paper.

It makes perfect sense! The color paper is a ready-made field of color, which he had been mixing and laying down flat in his paintings. The masterful work, “Les mille et une nuits (The thousand and one nights)” (1950) combines his love of patterns with flat color usage. “Jazz: Icarus” (1943) has a single red dot located in the position of the heart on a black figure flailing through a blue field dotted with yellow bursts. Matisse’s goal of keeping it simple — that single dot — is literally used here.

About three-quarters of the way through reading the book, I was captivated by a reproduction of “La musique” (1939) and I began to cry. The line work, the energy, the patterns, the outsized feet and hands — everything was singing his mastery. I could see that Matisse had succeeded in his goal of purity of painting.