While large scale music performances haven't returned just yet, Terian Mack is offering the next best thing.

Produced by REC Philly, Mack recently recorded a full live set complete with visuals and will premiere it in a series of screenings at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. In-person tickets, which will be capped at 25 and include a free soda and popcorn, are $15, while a virtual ticket is $10. To purchase a ticket, potential viewers can Cashapp Mack directly at $terianmack.

Mack was recently featured as the inaugural artist on Music for Everyone's Songs for Justice project, which pairs Lancaster musicians with notable residents reading historical speeches on specially created vinyl records.

To learn more about the event, visit lanc.news/terianpenncinema.