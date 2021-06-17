Leo DiSanto, a Lancaster musician, placed second in the 2021 PA Heritage Songwriting Contest.

DiSanto’s winning submission was “Letters from Centralia,” a song with the following chorus:

“No trains stop at Michigan Central Station

Nobody wants to swim the Salton Sea

And you can’t send letters from Centralia

So I guess I won’t be writing much, Marie.”

Centralia is the most frequently appearing location among entries in the contest’s 13-year history, according to a news release. The first-place entry in the inaugural contest was based on Centralia, as were entries in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

As one of the top three finalists, DiSanto is invited to perform the song at the Smoked Country Jam Bluegrass Festival at Quiet Oaks Campground near Cross Fork, Potter County, later this month.

To hear DiSanto’s song, visit lanc.news/DiSantoCentralia.