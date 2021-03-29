Not everyone can pay the bills by playing the guitar.

Andy Mowatt can, and has for nearly a dozen years. Even fewer people can say that their guitar playing took them everywhere from the American Music Theatre stage to the gymnasium in the Lancaster County Prison.

Soon, Mowatt will lend his extraordinary talents to a benefactor he didn’t quite expect – Uncle Sam. At the beginning of 2021, Mowatt announced that he would be joining Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force.

“I mean, as a kid, I played with G.I. Joes and planes and stuff, but I never really thought about it because I played music,” Mowatt explains over the phone. “When I found out later in life that, wait, they have bands and it's a career opportunity? I'll give it a shot.” Mowatt, 34, will leave the place he’s called home since 2010, when he graduated from Lebanon Valley College and proceeded to turn Lancaster County into one large stage in the ensuing decade.

But first, he performed a long-in-the-works release show this past Saturday, for his album “Symphonic Funk Box,” created by his group, Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement, or AMFM. The show took place at Phantom Power, where Mowatt recently helped perform in a U2 tribute set in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. “It feels like it's all new again,” says Mowatt on the concept of playing actual shows on an actual stage. “It is weird, because it's like, 'Do we elbow bump, do we high five? Should we come over to your table?' It's cool that people are starting to feel comfortable again. After a year, it feels like people are used to wearing a mask, like, it's OK, we don't have to touch each other.”

Album release

“Symphonic Funk Box” has technically been out since October of 2020, but after an aborted attempt at a release show in December while COVID-19 cases were spiking, Mowatt and his band pushed the show back. The band will consist of Taylor Wade on drums, Nate Young on keys, Jaren Angud on percussion and Caden Myers on bass. The album was recorded in two long, somewhat hectic sessions – the first of which was the core band laying down tracks at MDW Productions in Harrisburg, and the second was part of what separates Mowatt from a standard band leader.

In June, when COVID-19 health protocols severely hampered the amount of people allowed in any one space, Mowatt was determined to record a 24-piece orchestra for some of the songs at Right Coast Recording in Columbia.

Without it, Mowatt says, you would just have the “Funk Box” with no symphony.

“The more strings you add, the better it sounds,” Mowatt explains. “If you have 25 guitars playing at the same time, it sounds terrible. But for some reason, strings just get better and thicker the more you have. The idea was, how many people are doing a big group live anymore? That's the music I grew up listening to, so, why not?”

The gambit paid off, and “Symphonic Funk Box” possesses a lushness not often found in predominantly funky music. A few members of Big Boy Brass, who provided horns on the album, will also guest at the show on Saturday, presumably on songs such as “Back It Up” and “Power Outlet.” While the guitar is his calling card, “Symphonic Funk Box” not only cements Mowatt as a composer, but also as a vocalist, albeit one aided by special effects.

“I'm not much of a singer, but a vocoder and talkbox sounds awesome to me,” says Mowatt of the vocal tool used by greats such as Stevie Wonder and Peter Frampton.

Myers, a 2019 addition to AMFM, found the recording of the album to be equal measures an education and a “good hang.” “Playing with Andy has definitely been a learning experience,” says Myers. “The music is pretty wild and a lot of fun. The best way to learn and get better is to always be playing.”

Awaiting orders

The record release show at Phantom Power won’t be the final bow for AMFM, but it will mark at least a partial closing of a storied career on the Lancaster music circuit for Mowatt. Since finishing basic training in February, Mowatt has been living out of an Airbnb outside of Washington D.C. as he awaits his next marching orders for Max Impact.

For a guy whose focus on music takes up most of his active brain functions (“I don't even know my birthday or how old I am most days,” he says at one point), Mowatt has been spending his days recently just brushing up on material in time for his first Max Impact rehearsal.

The journey through rehearsals, practice and training actually predates COVID-19 entirely. Through his decade as American Music Theatre’s go-to guitarist for shows such as "Ovation” and “Songs of the Silver Screen,” Mowatt came into contact with some of the area’s finest players. Two of those musicians, bassist Mike Wittrien and drummer Gabriel Staznik, first mentioned Max Impact around 2015, just before they joined the group themselves.

“It's funny, as much as we never enjoy losing valued performers, we do have to look on with a bit of pride,” says Brandon Martin, American Music Theatre Director of Operations. “I think it speaks for itself and the level of talent we’re able to cultivate (at AMT).”

Through Wittrien and Staznik, Mowatt learned that Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Ascione, a veteran guitarist and Air Forceman of over two decades, was retiring.

“I started sending in audition stuff at the beginning of 2020, and then COVID happened,” Mowatt says. “It felt like, wow, here's a big flag that says this is good timing.”

At the beginning of 2021, Mowatt endured two months of basic training, knowing full well that he was the only person in his class that would put that training towards shredding.

“Basic is built to be 24/7 stressful, which is exactly what it was, so it was really helpful knowing, ‘OK, I have this awesome job waiting,’” Mowatt says. ‘It made it easier. The only attention to detail I have in my life is with music, so (basic training) helped with, you know, rolling my socks and other little things.’

According to the Air Force Band website, 184 musicians make up The United Air Force Band, which itself is splintered off into groups like the “Singing Sergeants,” the jazz group “Airmen of Note” and several others.

Max Impact’s repertoire mainly consists of rock and pop covers, with a smattering of original songs written by servicemen, as well. Mowatt says he’s familiar with a large portion of the material already, which is no surprise considering both his AMT background, as well as AMFM’s original incarnation as something of a Steely Dan tribute band.

“I think any musician comes with their own flavor, to some degree, and the hard skills of being able to play music are one thing and perhaps easier to find than someone who has adaptability in terms of genre and discipline in music,” says Martin. “Our original shows tend to run the gamut of genres, so having someone who is not only well-versed but can adapt their feel is most valuable to us.”

Mowatt hopes to continue to find time for his own music as well, though he recognizes the unsubtle differences between the two bands.

“Obviously, I'm sworn in now, so the priority is whatever the Air Force says," Mowatt explains. “I'm used to working three to six months ahead of time, but they work anywhere from two weeks to two years ahead of time.”

Myers says he similarly has faith that Mowatt’s “Movement” will continue, albeit with slightly less “Frequency.”

“Andy just signed up for one hell of a gig, I think it'll be great for him," says Myers. “He's a great musician and a phenomenal guitar player, and just a good guy to work with.”

For Lancaster music fans who have spent countless nights at Tellus360 or happened to see his hundreds, if not thousands of performances throughout the county over the years, it might be strange to think of Mowatt, perpetually with goatee, ponytail and clad in a hockey jersey, to now be an Airman with a buzzcut.

Have guitar, will travel – it's not just a Bo Diddley album, it’s how Mowatt has lived and will continue to live his life for the foreseeable future. If he has his way, AMFM and Max Impact will be able to exist harmoniously.

“We weren't a band that got together every week to begin with, it was more like, ‘we've got all this music, we'll rehearse when it comes time for the show,’” Mowatt says of AMFM. “The idea is to just keep playing shows and hopefully write more music.”