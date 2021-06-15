As venues across Lancaster continue to open, one of the county's most improbable venues is open for a concert on Wednesday evening.

Cafe Oy Voy, the ad-hoc basement space at the commercial business building at 2173 Embassy Drive, will once again host a night of improvisatory music. Violinist Christopher Brooks, fretless bassist Patrick White and guitarist J. Stephen Davis will perform in honor of the release of Brooks' new book of poetry, "Bemused."

"Free improvisation can be really hard for listeners, and I like to get abstract," Brooks says. "I'll probably set a timer for the music."

In between the music, Brooks, who is also a member of the Allegro Chamber Orchestra, will read several poems from "Bemused."

Tickets are $10, or free with the $14.95 purchase of the book. Light snacks will be served at 6:30 p.m., and music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be the first in-person show for Brooks since before the COVID-19 pandemic, though he has kept busy with a thrice weekly improvisational jam that takes place on Zoom, hosted by musician Elisabeth Kelvin who is based in Vienna, Austria.

"[Elisabeth] is very involved with the free improv scene there," Brooks explains. "When COVID hit, she decided to take it online. Sometimes it bombs, because you can't do anything intentionally rhythmic. But rhythm does happen. What I love about it is that she has a free account, so it just ends when the time is up."

At the intersection of the written word and improvised musical notes is where Brooks and Cafe Oy Vey shine. While it is impossible to know exactly what to expect, Brooks is ready for anything.

"One of the things I love about this is how, as a listener, you know that you are very much a part of the process," Brooks says. "If this is music, it's because you're listening and making sense of it."

For more information on the event, reach out to Christopher Brooks at kenorjazz@gmail.com