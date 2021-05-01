Whether it’s a Tuesday, Friday or Saturday morning, you can confidently bet that someone will be trying to entertain you outside the doors of Lancaster Central Market.

Sometimes it’s a magician, or a violin player. And sometimes, as it has been for several Saturdays a year for the last decade, it’s Aaron Pearson strumming a guitar and singing. Under the moniker “Anchor End,” Pearson hauls his equipment on his bike to play for a few hours to the folks shuffling in and out of market.

“I've played for two or three hours and made two or three bucks, and I've played for 30 minutes and got $50. I don't know what that is,” Pearson, 34, says. “With a full-time job, I'm not there to make money. It's nice to get a couple tips, and, if nothing else, it's nice that people appreciate that you're there. It's just really good practice to expand on yourself as a musician and test out what goes over for people.”

Pearson originally hails from State College, where he and friends would busk, busting out songs from the ‘90s to quell drunk college kids. After moving to Lancaster, he would try to explain to friends and family members exactly what the busking process looked like. After writing and recording his first solo album, “The Fall” during the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, he decided that the first music video would be dedicated to showing people what the busking process looks like.

“I say 'Yeah, I ride my bike with all my gear to the market about a half mile away and set up and play' and they say, 'Wait, really?'” Pearson says.

The video for the title track, “The Fall,” is exactly as explained. It shows Pearson grabbing his bike – guitar on his back and the percussive cajon in a basket – heading to market, where most people pass by and a select few stop to listen.

The video for the “The Fall” was created as breezily as a few strummed guitar chords. Pearson’s wife, Amanda, followed on a bike of her own and shot the whole video on an iPhone, edited it in iMovie and had a finished product only days after initially shooting it.

Pearson says that when creating the album “The Fall,” his intention was to create music that feels instantly familiar. With its acoustic guitar chords and occasional harmonica solos, the album is incredibly straightforward, leaving Pearson’s lyrics to handle the brunt of the emotional weight.

“I played a lot of these songs at market, even just to figure out what key to play them in," Pearson says.

While Pearson notes that he places original songs throughout his market sets, he also has roughly 100 cover songs in his repertoire.

How about requests?

“Well, there's always 'Freebird,' you can count on that. And Oasis, 'Wonderwall,' of course,” Pearson says. “For people at market, especially kids, they love the kick drum. They'll come over and dance along, so I try to play songs that incorporate that. If somebody recognizes the artist, they'll pop over and ask for another. I don't really get many requests at market, I think people are just sort of happy to have something in the background while they're shopping.”