Gretna Theatre is celebrating “everything you’ve ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit” this weekend with its presentation of the musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”

The musical runs through Sunday at Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

The musical comedy is presented as a revue — a series of vignettes on the themes of the joys and pitfalls of love and relationships.

The cast includes Lancaster actors Andrew Kindig and Katie Sina, along with Kevin Faraci and Caroline Gorland.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" was the second-longest-running off-Broadway musical, having played in New York from 1996 to 2008. The show has been translated into 17 languages.

Tickets for Gretna Theatre mainstage productions are $39 for premium seats and $36 for standard seats, with special prices for students and those under 30.

Remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18.

Tickets are available at the Gretna Theatre box office, or by calling 717-964-3627. For information, visit gretnatheatre.org.